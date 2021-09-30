Pitch Update: prospective Ribena agencies talk sweet nothings

For this week's new-business rankings click here.

Reviews

The after-work pints in Soho are on hold for the media agency executives from Dentsu, Publicis Groupe and WPP hoping to claim the account for Budweiser Brewing Group after its parent group Anheuser-Busch InBev called a global planning and buying review.

A year ago, the brewer called off a global pitch, which was thought to be a play to consolidate its media.

Dentsu’s iProspect, and its predecessor Vizeum, have handled the media planning and buying for the world’s largest brewer since 2009, when Vizeum picked up the account from Starcom. Dentsu also handles media for the brewer elsewhere in Europe, the US, Canada and Africa. Starcom handles Asia-Pacific and Colombia, and MediaCom is its media partner in Latin America.

The brewer, which makes Stella Artois, Corona, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck’s and Camden Town in the UK, spent $6.9bn (£5.1bn) on sales and marketing in its 2020 financial year.

The UK’s largest retail bank, Lloyds Banking Group, has begun a review of its media buying and planning arrangements, placing MediaCom on notice. The review includes traditional and digital media for Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows and MBNA. The media spend is estimated to be north of £80m. Campaign understands MediaCom is defending the account.

Ongoing

The wait continues for Adam & Eve/DDB, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Creature and Karmarama to find out who will emerge victorious from the Ribena ad pitch. The word on the grapevine (or should that be the blackcurrant vine?) is that agencies think the Ribena marketers have conducted the pitch in an extremely cordial fashion. A result looks due later this month.

Wins

Let’s hope there was lots of Alka-Seltzer on hand for the morning after pharmaceutical giant Bayer awarded MediaCom its $800m global media account following a competitive review. The WPP agency previously handled the majority of Bayer's media planning and buying across 65 markets, but has now added other parts of the world, including Germany, China and Russia, to its remit.

PHD currently works with Bayer in Germany and Russia but chose not to pitch. Dentsu had the account in China. Campaign understands MediaCom, Dentsu and IPG's Initiative took part in the review.

An anti-human-trafficking charity has appointed Miroma Group to develop a brand strategy for its data intelligence platform. Stop The Traffik, IBM and Clifford Chance set up Traffik Analysis Hub in 2017 in an attempt to expose human trafficking routes and their beneficiaries.

TAHub hired Miroma after a competitive pitch through AAR. Marc Nohr, group chief executive of Miroma Agencies, and Jon Burley, chief creative officer at Miroma Group, will support Wake The Bear, the communications agency, on the account.

The world is opening up and people are starting to go back to salons. Or they will if Joint delivers for its new client, Treatwell, the online booking platform for hairdressers and beauticians. The independent agency won the account in key European markets without a pitch. Charlotte Ford, brand lead at Treatwell, described the agency as a “partner with a nimble and entrepreneurial spirit to match ours”.