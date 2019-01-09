Pitch Update: Red Bull, Mattel, Heathrow and more

Ongoing reviews

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, is looking for a social media agency. Pitches were held before Christmas and a result is due imminently. The toys giant started working with specialist shop Agency:2 for Facebook across European markets in 2015, but the new brief is expected to be wider and potentially global.

Reviews

Batiste, the dry-shampoo brand owned by FMCG giant Church & Dwight, is looking for a UK ad agency. The brand started a review through Creativebrief before Christmas. BMB has held the account since 2016, but is not repitching.

Wins

Red Bull has appointed Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency in the UK, ending a two-decade relationship with independent shop AMS Media. AMS said it withdrew from the process after seeing the brief.

Heathrow has moved its UK media business to WPP’s Wavemaker after splitting with Carat, the 19-year incumbent. The airport called a pitch last year and has tasked Wavemaker with handling communications planning and media buying.

Healthspan, the mail-order supplement company, is planning a return to TV advertising after hiring Isobel as its ad agency. Isobel won the £6m account after a pitch involving And Rising, Big Al’s Creative Emporium and Creature. A contest for Healthspan’s media business is still ongoing.

Crisps brand Seabrook has appointed White Crow, the brand consultancy founded by Creature, to work on its brand essence and purpose. There was no pitch and there is no incumbent.

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has awarded its integrated media business, including an in-housing brief, to Jellyfish after a competitive pitch. The brand previously worked with multiple agencies.