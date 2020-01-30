Pitch Update: Very rethinks advertising requirements

Ongoing

Vision Express has issued briefs to agencies about its creative account. The brand kicked off the review in November and is working with AAR on the process. The incumbent is Dare, part of Oliver, which took on the business when it merged with MCBD in 2011. Vision Express has worked with MCBD and Oliver for more than 10 years.

Reviews

Very, the online fashion retailer, is reviewing its advertising, putting 10-year incumbent St Luke’s on alert. The brand has issued RFPs and St Luke’s is defending the business. The agency was unavailable for comment. Very confirmed the review.

Wins

SSE Business Energy has appointed The Gate Edinburgh to develop and implement its new brand after the sale of its household energy and services business to Ovo. The agency won the account after a pitch and there is no incumbent. Alan Young, SSE’s managing director of corporate affairs, said: "The Gate Edinburgh has developed a strong strategic understanding of what SSE is seeking to achieve. This is allied to an imaginative yet highly practical creative approach that we believe is resulting in a strong visual and verbal identity for SSE that will endure for years to come."

Innovo, a wearable-tech product that aims to strengthen women’s pelvic floor, has awarded its global strategy and creative account to Quiet Storm. The brand previously worked with Bray Leino. Susanne Judd, vice-president for marketing at Innovo, said: "For too long, the taboo around bladder weakness has left millions of women suffering in silence, unable to enjoy their lives to the full. Quiet Storm understands this challenge and will provide a refreshing approach to help us to rapidly spread the message that bladder weakness is treatable."

McCarthy & Stone, which develops and manages retirement communities, has appointed Harbour Collective to lead a strategic and creative brand relaunch across all touchpoints, from brand identity to marketing communications, after a pitch. The incumbent is McCann Central.

Japanese beer brand Asahi Super Dry has appointed Mcgarrybowen London as its first global ad agency after a competitive pitch. Mcgarrybowen went up against Wunderman Thompson and The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive, in the review, which was run in-house. There is no incumbent on the global account, but Wunderman Thompson and The Monkeys continue to work with other Asahi Breweries brands in regional markets.

P&O Cruises has parted ways with Founded, handing its creative account to Chime-owned Snap London after a five-way pitch that included the incumbent. Snap will be "exploring new strategic and creative territories for the brand", the company said.

Carlsberg has picked Fold7 as its global creative partner for Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc. The agency fought off competition from Grey London and there was no incumbent. Fold7 has been drafted in to help build the brand across 40 markets, including Canada, China, Russia and South Korea. The agency will come up with a brand strategy and core creative idea. The account does not cover the UK, where Kronenbourg is marketed by Heineken.

Hotter, the shoe brand that has more than 80 shops across the UK, has appointed Pablo as its creative agency as it plans a relaunch. The shop won the business after a pitch handled directly by Hotter. There was no incumbent.

Vehicle leasing company Vanarama has chosen Agenda21 to its agency roster to support its paid digital media strategy after a pitch. There was no incumbent.

Protein World has recruited Climb Online to deliver its paid social media strategy after a pitch. The work was previously handled in-house.