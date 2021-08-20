Pitch Update: Revolut seeks agency for first TV campaign

Reviews

Revolut, the digital bank, is searching for a creative agency to work on its planned first TV campaign in both the UK and US. The brand did not previously work with an agency, and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of its 2019 campaign, which was criticised first for copying Spotify’s “Wrapped” campaign, and then for using made-up data.

Revolut is one of the major fintech brands reshaping the UK banking sector, along with Starling and Monzo. Of the three, Revolut is seen as having pursued the most aggressive expansion strategy, delivering it a greater number of users than the other two, but also greater financial losses.

The Government is on the hunt for a media buying partner and other agencies as part of a £1.2bn media services review. The media services tender is split into several lots, with media buying taking up three-quarters of the media services budget. The £900m, four-year contract, the largest media account in the UK, has been held by Manning Gottlieb OMD since 2018, when it took over the account from Carat.

Wins

Lickd, a digital platform helping YouTube content creators legally use established music tracks, has appointed Truant London as its first creative agency partner after a four-way competitive pitch. The agency will work across the UK and US.

Skin Communications has been appointed by the Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux, the organisation that represents and promotes Bordeaux wines, as its UK media-buying agency, following a competitive pitch. The incumbent was Carat Edinburgh.

Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, has reappointed Engage to handle its digital strategy, social media and content creation, PPC, e-marketing and website assets, following a five-way competitive pitch. Engage has worked with Whitbread since 2012.

Perlego, the online education library disrupting the established textbook purchasing model, has appointed Ourselves for its first brand awareness campaign, with activity set to run in the UK and North America. Ourselves has been retained on a digital performance marketing brief following a competitive pitch, which was run in-house.

Atom Bank has appointed performance marketing agency Journey Further to manage its SEO and digital PR activity. Journey Further won the business after a non-competitive pitch, having previously worked on a series of projects for the brand. There was no incumbent.

The Behaviours Agency has been appointed by MKM Building Supplies to evolve the brand’s strategy and positioning, following a six-way pitch. There was no incumbent on the business.

MullenLowe Group has been reappointed to the creative account for the UK government’s Covid-19 public information campaigns, four months after the agency’s original contract expired with no plans in place to follow it. The IPG shop pitched last month against fellow government roster agency M&C Saatchi for the business.

Hard seltzer brand White Claw has appointed VCCP to develop its global creative campaigns, ending its five-year relationship with Rothco, the Dublin agency owned by Accenture Interactive. The appointment follows a competitive global pitch process managed by The Observatory.

Financial services brand Capital One has appointed Fold7 as its UK lead creative agency, ending its two-and-a-half-year relationship with Mother. The win follows a competitive four-way pitch that closed last week, which included Mother.

Publicis Groupe has won Walmart’s $600m media planning and buying account. The win wraps the biggest US media pitch of the year, in which all major holding companies including WPP, Omnicom and Dentsu participated. MediaLink ran the process.

Wavemaker has won L'Oreal pitches in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand, adding more than $500m in billings. In the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), which is one of L'Oreal's largest markets, Wavemaker won the $400m media account from Publicis. The appointments expand Wavemaker’s L’Oréal remit to 25 markets and are part of a global media review. In 2020, the cosmetics giant spent €8.65bn on advertising globally.