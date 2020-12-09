Pitch Update: River Island reviews creative; Fever-Tree hunts for digital shop

Reviews

Coca-Cola is reviewing its $4bn global media and creative accounts. It includes production management, shopper and experiential marketing. The media and creative reviews will run concurrently and begin in Q1 next year. The process will be led by the marketing and procurement teams, which plan to appoint a "consolidated roster" of agencies for media and creative by Q3 2021 and January 2022 respectively.

The global incumbents on the media account including Group M's MediaCom, Interpublic Group's UM, Publicis Groupe's Starcom and Dentsu's Carat will participate. MediaCom handles the £50m account in the UK. The creative account is split among several agencies; its Christmas ad was created by Wieden & Kennedy London.

River Island is reviewing its creative account as it looks to further digitise its business after a year when online shopping boomed. The privately owned fashion retailer wants an agency to develop its digital, ecommerce and social proposition. Chemistry and tissue meetings have already taken place and pitches are planned for before Christmas. It is understood to currently handle its creative in-house. Ingenuity is helping River Island with agency selection. Last week, after non-essential shops reopened in England, River Island started a social-media campaign #WeLoveTheHighStreet to engender solidarity among retailers.

Fever-Tree is on the hunt for an agency to work across its digital and social-media activity for the UK and wider international markets. The brand is working with Creativebrief. A spokesman for Fever-Tree said: "As an innovative brand with a growing global footprint, our digital strategy is evolving to reflect the opportunities we see ahead. We are working with Creativebrief to identify agencies who we think could be a good fit as an extension of our team, and could help us bring this strategy to life."

Gü is holding a pitch for its advertising account. Agencies will be attempting to sweet talk the pudding brand via Zoom (other video platforms are available) in online chemistry meetings before Christmas. It is expected that Gü will pick four agencies to go through to the showstopper round (ie the pitch) in the year. The Observatory is helping Gü with agency selection.

Wins

Neverland came out victorious in the pitch for the Kopparberg creative account, beating 20Something, Atomic London and Uncommon Creative Studio to the post. The Swedish cider brand, which has expanded into fruit-flavoured gin, rum and hard seltzer, worked with AAR on the review, which began in September. Kopparberg has previously worked with 20Something on a project basis. Before that, And Rising was the brand's retained agency.

Uswitch, the price-comparison site owned by Zoopla Property Group, has picked Zenith to handle its UK media planning and buying following a competitive pitch handled by AAR. The Publicis Groupe shop has been tasked with helping Uswitch grow its audience base and share of an increasingly competitive marketplace, which includes MoneySupermarket, Pricerunner and EnergyHelpline.

Mochi ice-cream brand Little Moons has appointed Mediahub to lead its media planning and buying, following a two-way pitch. Mediahub, which starts on 1 January, is Little Moons' first media agency, and this will be the first time it has done any brand or broadcast advertising. Little Moons previously worked with Fifty on paid social. It appointed Lucky Generals to its creative account last month.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has picked Amsterdam's Ogilvy Social.Lab as lead strategic and creative agency, following a large pitch involving 17 agencies, including Saatchi & Saatchi London and AKQA London. Ogilvy Social.Lab will handle FIVB's global brand communications, media strategy and planning leading up to the 2022 Volleyball World Championships. There is no incumbent.

Humanitarian NGO Care International has asked The Kite Factory to develop its media planning and buying strategy, following a competitive pitch. The incumbent is All Response Media. Care International's annual media budget is £1.2m.

Online organic grocer Abel & Cole has appointed Hearts & Minds as its lead creative agency on a retained basis, without a pitch. There is no incumbent.