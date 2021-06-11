Pitch Update: Saatchi & Saatchi wins over BHF’s hearts to land creative account

Saatchi & Saatchi has won the British Heart Foundation’s creative account, following a pitch process to handle the charity’s new integrated fundraising and brand marketing strategy.

BHF said it made commercial sense to work with a single agency, after bringing together its fundraising, marketing, and communications teams in a new directorate under the leadership of Claire Sadler, executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement.

“At its core, the BHF powers research that saves and improves lives. Our challenge is to leave the public in no doubt about the impact of our work at a time when the power of science is more appreciated than ever, and to drive a bigger impact from brand and fundraising activities,” Sadler said, praising Saatchis for “the depth of their strategic thinking combined with a big, bold creative platform”.

Wunderman Thompson was also involved in the BHF creative pitch. MullenLowe, an incumbent, decided not to participate. AAR supported the BHF with the creative agency review.

BHF is also running a separate media review that is underway, with PHD, The Kite Factory and MediaCom competing and the Aperto Partnership advising.

Reviews

Chanel is conducting a review of its global media-buying arrangements and has contacted leading agency groups. WPP retained the account in 2013 when it set up a specialist shop, Plus, that drew on resources primarily from Mindshare as well as MEC, now known as Wavemaker, plus Ogilvy and AKQA. MEC previously had a relationship with Chanel that went back another decade.

Chanel is a major advertiser and marketer, spending $1.77bn (£1.25bn) on “brand support activities” in 2019. The privately owned French fashion house declined to comment or offer confirmation when Campaign asked about the agency review.

Bayer has kicked off a global media review. WPP’s MediaCom and Omnicom’s PHD are incumbents on the pharmaceutical giant’s account, which is estimated to be worth $800 million globally, and are defending the business.

A number of other holding companies are expected to participate in the pitch, including Dentsu and IPG.

MediaSense is advising on both the Chanel and Bayer reviews. The consultant would not comment.

On-going

South Western Railway, the line that delivers Campaign folk to their Twickenham office, has delayed the final pitches for its creative review until next week. Incumbent Engine and two other shops have been left sighing on the platform and looking at their watches. AAR is helping SWR with the process.