Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Pitch Update: Sainsbury's Argos calls review of integrated BTL requirements

Agencies get ready to change trains for the next leg of SWR review.

Sainsbury's: review will affect several incumbents
Sainsbury's: review will affect several incumbents

New-Business Rankings

There's a new agency lounging around at the top of the creative rankings for the year so far. See the full tables here. 

Ongoing

Five agencies are still waiting at the station to find out whether they have tickets to the next stage of the review for South Western Railway – a further pitch in front of the rail operator's senior management. The agencies, which include the incumbent Engine, made initial presentations this week. AAR is helping SWR with the process.

Reviews

Digital and customer engagement agencies are getting out their little pencils ahead of what could be one of the biggest BTL pitches of the year. Sainsbury's Argos has issued an RFI for a review of its integrated digital creative, content, social and CRM business. In the group's saved basket of partners at the moment are agencies including Table19 (CRM) and Gravity Road (Sainsbury's content). A spokesperson for Sainsbury's declined to comment.

Wins

NHS Charities Together, the umbrella charity for more than 240 NHS charities nationwide, has appointed Good Agency following a competitive pitch to deliver the fundraising and celebratory “Big Tea” event campaign for 2021. NHS Charities Together worked with Killer Creative on last year’s event.

The Kite Factory has been appointed to the media account of funeral provider Pure Cremation following a competitive pitch. The incumbent was MI Media.

The independent media agency has also won the business of online veterinary service FirstVet from incumbent TSW. The appointment came without a pitch on the back of a recommendation.

Free Now, the first ride-hailing service in London to bring black cabs and private hire vehicles together on one app, has appointed Coolr as its new social media agency following a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent. Along with the UK capital, Coolr serves Brighton, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading, Derby and Leicester.

Forever Beta has been appointed without a pitch by new dating app Genie Connections to define its branding identity ahead of launch. Genie aims to “revolutionise” the standard swipe mechanic and uses a Bluetooth proximity setting, which allows users to match with people they encounter in real-life, even in locations such as the Tube. 

Bugaboo has appointed brand marketing agency The Fitting Room to complete a creative and communications project after a five-way pitch process. The Fitting Room will lead on the creative thinking, execution and activation for the upcoming campaign, “Adventure awaits”, and work on repositioning the pushchair brand within the UK, Nordics and Australia. There was no incumbent.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

Promoted

May 11, 2021
Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Promoted

May 10, 2021
The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

Promoted

May 10, 2021