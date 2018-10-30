Pitch Update: Samaritans, Puma, Lidl, Iceland and Costa

Samaritans: Mother will create railway-focused campaign

Ongoing reviews

Four agencies are battling it out for Lidl's advertising business, with Karmarama, Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS in the running. The review, which is being handled by the AAR, kicked off in August.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Iceland has decided not to search for an agency to manage its advertising after parting company with Karmarama, with which it had worked for seven years. The supermarket has instead taken the decision to move its creative in-house.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Samaritans has hired Mother to create its latest suicide-prevention campaign after a competitive pitch. Supported by the rail industry, the work will aim to reduce suicides primarily on the railway, as well as encouraging high-risk groups outside this environment to seek help by calling Samaritans’ free helpline. Activity will run within railway settings and beyond in the UK.

Yopa, the fixed-fee estate company, has also hired Mother as its creative agency partner. Mother is tasked with developing the brand's new positioning and campaign to launch next year. Lucky Generals previously held the account.

Costa has hired Ogilvy's behavioural science practice to help it develop ways of encouraging more consumers to recycle their takeaway coffee cups. The agency will also work with Heathrow Airport and waste management company Grundon on the project.

VCCP Media and Total Media have been appointed as media agencies for Investec UK following a five-way pitch. VCCP will handle Investec's private bank and group divisions, while Total will manage corporate and institutional banking and wealth and investment. The review was handled by the AAR.

Aviva Investors has appointed McCann Enterprise as its lead global strategic and creative agency after a six-way pitch. The agency's first work for the business-to-business brand will be a strategic repositioning of the brand.

Puma has chosen Havas Media as its global media planning and buying agency – a contract that becomes effective in January. The review, which was conducted by ID Comms, was held as part of Puma's "overarching strategy" to transform its approach to consumer marketing, the company said.

The & Partnership London has been awarded the global creative account for Coty's Wella Professionals haircare brand. The agency won the business after a pitch handled by The Observatory.