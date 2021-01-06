Pitch Update: Sanofi awards media account to Omnicom Media Group

Reviews

Moneysupermarket is reviewing its ad account after a two-year relationship with Engine, which declined to repitch. The brand wants to create a change in marketing to respond to changing customer needs, it said. The process is being led by Mel Stonier, head of brand communications, who will be contacting agencies directly and is not looking for approaches from other shops.

DFS has kicked off the new year with a review of its 10-year relationship with Krow. The furniture retailer is working with AAR on the process and is expected to come up with a shortlist soon. A winner is planned to be announced in March.

Wins

Sanofi, the French pharmaceuticals company, has picked Omnicom Media Group as its global media agency outside the US following a six-month review process. OMG will work on media buying and planning across Sanofi's consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical brands via a dedicated Team Sanofi @ Omnicom unit. OMG beat global incumbent Mindshare and IPG Mediabrands. Havas, the incumbent on the North America account, also participated in the pitch.

Nomad Foods, the owner of major fast food brands Birds Eye, Findus and Goodfellas, has chosen Publicis Groupe to run and "future-proof" its European media business, which will include ecommerce marketing for the first time.

Wavemaker has been appointed as the global media agency of record for ViacomCBS Networks, the owner of Channel 5. Starting from 1 February, the WPP agency will handle media planning and buying for the broadcaster's complete portfolio of TV channels and networks in international markets outside of the US.

Leo Burnett is poised to win TUI's global creative account, following a creative pitch that has been running since September. The agency has been pitching against Fold7, TBWA\London and UK incumbent VMLY&R London.

Virgin has appointed brand engagements specialist Glow London as lead creative agency for its relaunched Virgin Red rewards club. Glow is partnering with creative agency Truant London to lead the strategic creative elements for the product. The account, worth £3m in UK media billings, was awarded to Glow after a four-way competitive pitch including network agencies. There is no incumbent.

Manchester-based Dept has won three new clients, each following a competitive pitch. The agency has been appointed as transformation partner for Fujitsu, to support European digital transformation for Nikon, and to handle digital marketing and video creation services for financial services company Atradius.

Emma Hardie Skincare has appointed Dorset-based agency CHS, without a pitch, to create video and imagery assets to launch a product this spring. It is the first time the brand has used an agency for product launches.

Beam Suntory has extended its relationship with R/GA, appointing the London office as digital innovation partner after a pitch process. The brand also works with the agency's New York and Tokyo offices.

R/GA also became Uber's social agency of record at the end of last year. The London office will lead the business across Europe and work alongside the US and Asia-Pacific teams.

Sports Direct has picked Trouble Maker to work on its social and paid media account on a 12-month contract. The retailer previously worked with Born Social.

T2, the Australian tea retailer, has awarded its ad account to Isobel to produce a campaign for 2021 that focuses on gifting around Mother's Day. It is the first time that the brand has worked with an agency in the UK.

Union Hand-Roasted Coffee, the direct-to-consumer brand, has appointed Atomic London to work on its ad account without a formal pitch process. There is no incumbent. The agency will create a campaign to drive online sales.

EcoHydra, the hand-hygiene brand has awarded its creative business to BMB without a pitch process. The agency will help to raise awareness of the brand. There is no incumbent.

Unilever-owned Neutral has picked Neverland to lead its creative account after a pitch. The shop will help the Denmark-based brand re-launch globally.