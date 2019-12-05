Pitch Update: SAP calls global media review, Audi retains BBH

Reviews

Global software company SAP is reviewing its global media account, thought to be worth in the region of $50m. PHD has held the global media strategy, planning and buying business since 2015, with the US understood to be the key market. The review process is being handled by ID Comms.

Wins

Christmas arrived early for Bartle Bogle Hegarty London after its long-standing client Audi announced that it will be retaining the shop for its ad account. Audi and sister brand Skoda also retained incumbent agencies We Are Social and Ogilvy to handle their respective social media accounts after a protracted review process.

Karmarama has landed a spot on RBS’s agency roster as the group prepares to launch advertising for NatWest’s new digital-only bank, Bó, with the integrated advertising and communications campaign expected to begin in 2020. Wax/On also pitched for the business. Karamarama’s fellow Accenture Interactive agency Fjord has worked on the brand strategy and app design for Bó.

On the Beach, the online travel agent for package holidays, has appointed Uncommon as its lead creative agency after a pitch. The seven-figure campaign will launch ahead of Christmas and run into 2020 on TV, video-on-demand, cinema, radio, digital and social media. The brand previously worked with Cheetham Bell.

Online bank Marcus by Goldman Sachs has appointed St Luke’s as its creative agency after a competitive pitch process supported by AAR. Marcus, which launched last year, is named after Goldman Sachs founder Marcus Goldman.

Avanti West Coast, which takes over the running of trains on the West Coast Main Line on 8 December, has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to launch the brand after a pitch.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has picked Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, BBDO Düsseldorf and Hearts & Science UK and Germany to work on a global health campaign. The process was run by AAR.

ALKIMI, a new non-toxic household cleaning brand, has awarded its digital and social account to MBA, which already works on sister brand Buster.

Pharmaceutical company Teva UK has appointed Initiative to its media planning and buying account after a pitch handled by Ebiquity. The incumbent was TCS Media.

Legal & General’s retail retirement division has awarded its creative and media business to Havas Media and BBD Perfect Storm after a pitch also handled by Ebiquity.