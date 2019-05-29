Pitch Update: Save the Children media and Three CRM results imminent

Ongoing

Three is set to announce a winner for its CRM review imminently. The mobile network has enlisted the help of AAR to choose an agency to work alongside Wieden & Kennedy London and Gravity Road, which work on creative and social media respectively.

LloydsPharmacy is close to picking a shop to work on its advertising. The brand, owned by McKesson, approached agencies directly about the pitch. McCann Enterprise, The Brooklyn Brothers and VCCP are all in the running.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs, the savings bank that launched last year, will be running chemistry meetings next week as it hunts for a creative shop. The brand is working with AAR.

Save the Children is to choose an agency for its media account shortly. The charity is working with AAR and MediaSense as it consolidates its business, which was split across four shops, including John Ayling & Associates.

Reviews

Mini is searching for an agency to work on its global creative account. It is not expected to impact the brand’s relationship with The Brooklyn Brothers.

Wins

William Hill has chosen Wavemaker to handle its media planning and buying account, ending its relationship with Vizeum after seven years.

The Stars Group has appointed Anomaly as its creative agency in the US and for its flagship brand PokerStars globally. The agency beat Droga5 London and McCann London in the process. The Stars Group previously worked with a number of agencies.

Pantone has picked Huge as its global communications agency of record to help the brand work on "earned-first" creative campaigns. Pantone previously worked with MDC’s Kwittken, now known as KWT.

Yorkshire Building Society has appointed Mindshare to its media account. The incumbent was UM Birmingham.

Suzuki has moved its creative and strategy account to Iris, having worked with Red Brick Road since 2012.

Wren Kitchens has appointed MNC to work on its media business. Goodstuff Communications is the incumbent.

Creature has won The Cotswold Company’s creative account and will help the brand take a "holistic" approach to its marketing as it aims to become a "major contender" in the furniture retail space. Creature will handle a campaign to launch before the end of the year.