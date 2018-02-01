Pitch update: Sky, Anchor, WWF, Avis and more

Anchor: has held pitches with Mother and WCRS

Ongoing reviews

Sky's pan-European media review reaches pitch stage later this month with incumbent MediaCom defending the UK & Ireland £300m business against Carat and Zenith on 19 February. The respective holding companies, WPP, Dentsu Aegis Group and Publicis Groupe, are thought to be pitching for the Germany, Italy and Austria business too but with different agency brands.

Campaign sources hear the AAR has a mystery retail brief that has piqued interest from ad agencies. The consultant did not return a request for comment but, as they say, watch this space.

Agencies are expecting a decision this week on Anchor butter’s advertising review. Mother and WCRS are in the running, while Creature of London is the incumbent.

The World Wildlife Fund was due to hold pitches this week for its UK retained account. Creature of London, Joint, Pollitt & Partners and Uncommon are hoping to win the business. There is no incumbent and Oystercatchers is handling the review.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Avis Budget Group, the car rental brand, is poised to review its European advertising account, currently held by VCCP.

Lebara, the mobile phone network that targets migrant communities in order to keep them connected with their friends and families back home, is talking to agencies about its advertising account. The brand is traditionally a major advertiser on Tube panels and other outdoor sites. Lebara had appointed TBWA\London in 2016 but the Omnicom agency is not repitching.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

BT has appointed Karmarama as its second digital agency in a review that is still ongoing, following last year's decision to work with Wunderman.

Honda Motor Europe is poised to award a portion of its European ad account to Japanese agency Hakuhodo, following a pitch involving Joint and roster agencies Mcgarrybowen and Wieden & Kennedy London. Hakuhodo pitched alongside its UK sister agency Southpaw. W&K is understood to still be working for Honda on a project basis.

Rapp London has won a project to craft a new loyalty proposition for myWaitrose, Waitrose's customer loyalty brand, after a competitive pitch against Big Dog, Lida and MRM Meterorite. The business was previously managed in-house.

Pride in London has appointed BMB as its creative agency and PR agency Eulogy as its lead agency partner ahead of this year's main parade and festival in July. BMB replaces WCRS, which worked on last year’s campaign.

Content agency Somethin’ Else has been appointed by the BFI to create and deliver a campaign designed to raise awareness of and drive new users to BFI Player. There is no incumbent.

BJL has been appointed by gluten-free specialist Schär as its digital comms agency with a brief to further extend its digital reach and increase engagement with its customer base. BJL won the business following a competitive pitch and there is no incumbent.