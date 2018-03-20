Pitch update: Sky, Cathay Pacific, Camelot, and more

Fuller's: Frontier brand owner has appointed Recipe

Ongoing reviews

Sky, the UK's biggest advertiser, is set to reveal the winner of its media review shortly after Easter after completing pitches. MediaCom, the 13-year incumbent, has pitched against Zenith and Carat for the UK business. Sky's media review includes planning and buying for the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy.

Bayer will shortlist three agencies to pitch for a new global agency of record account to handle its animal health products. The pitches are due to take place on 19th April.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Cathay Pacific has kicked off a global advertising review after a request for information was sent to agencies last week.The main agencies currently on the company's roster are McCann, MRM, ICLP, Eight Partnership, Superunion, and Edelman.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Adam & Eve/DDB has won Camelot's £42m National Lottery advertising account after a competitive pitch. The agency defeated the 14-year incumbent and its Omnicom stablemate Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in a three-way final shoot-out that also included Grey London. VCCP and WCRS were also included in the process, but were knocked out in an earlier round. The review was handled by Oystercatchers.

Mitsubishi has hired Critical Mass as its first global digital agency as it seeks to strengthen its presence in key growth markets and rebuild customer trust. There is no incumbent.

Swarovski has hired Publicis 133 as its global creative agency after a pitch process involving more than 20 agencies. Publicis Groupe’s specialist luxury network agency will succeed New York-based Laird & Partners.

VML Europe has been appointed by Nestlé to run its global consolidated skincare brands business. The WPP agency pitched in December against five agencies.

Recipe has won the Fuller’s Beer Company ad account following a competitive pitch. The agency will now be responsible for delivering social and digital campaigns across Fuller’s portfolio of drinks brands that include London Pride, Frontier and Cornish Orchards. The Corner is the incumbent.

Kumala, the South African wine brand, and part of the Accolade Wines portfolio, has appointed Creature as its lead creative agency following a competitive pitch. There is no incumbent.

Home has been appointed by pet food brand Harringtons to undertake a range of integrated creative including TV, digital, outdoor and press. Harringtons previously worked with Creative Race.