Pitch update: Sky, Pizza Hut, Mars, Shell, and more

WWF 'Tiger in suburbia' by JWT London: the charity is pitching for its UK ad account

Ongoing reviews

Sky's £300m UK media review looks like it will be a three-way shoot-out between MediaCom, Zenith and Carat. A decision is expected by Easter. The pitch process began after Fox launched its bid for Sky, and the Competition Markets Authority's ruling this week that the takeover would harm media plurality is not expected to affect the media review.

Pizza Hut Delivery has shortlisted four agencies for its advertising account: Atomic, Creature of London, Gravity Road and Iris Worldwide. The brand, whose account is moving from Ogilvy & Mather, met eight agencies before Christmas and held tissue meetings last week. Final pitches are due next week and AAR helped with the agency selection.

The World Wildlife Fund has shortlisted four agencies for its UK retained account: Creature of London, Joint, Pollitt & Partners and Uncommon. There is no incumbent and Oystercatchers is handling the review.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Mars has called a £1bn global media review to consolidate its business with one group, putting WPP, Publicis Groupe and Omnicom on alert.

Shell has launched a global review of its long-standing creative and media agency arrangements with WPP's J Walter Thompson and MediaCom respectively. R3 is assisting with the review.

HSBC is to review its estimated $400m (£286m) global media planning and buying account, which is currently held by Mindshare. ID Comms is advising the bank with the pitch.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Headphones brand Bose has selected a "custom-built" team of WPP agencies to be its global agency across creative, media and digital along with localisation and production. Grey Group, Wunderman, Hogarth Worldwide and MediaCom are reportedly the agencies involved, though Bose has not disclosed specifics or financials. Bose has previously worked with Grey Group on creative.

Formula One has appointed Wavemaker and Brainlabs to run its respective traditional and digital media accounts following a competitive review. Oystercatchers assisted the review for the motor racing brand's first media agency.

French supermarket giant Carrefour has announced that it will work with Publicis.Sapient to become a global leader in e-commerce.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has won the creative account for Alzheimer’s Research UK, following a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent; the charity has previously worked on a project basis with agencies including Freuds, Innocean and AIS London.

The AA has appointed 383 Project as its retained experience design agency following a competitive pitch. 383 will develop the experience strategy and manage the design and build of all digital platforms, products and services for the breakdown company. There is no incumbent.

Recruitment company Pertemps has awarded media strategy and creative duties to Craft Media and George & Dragon in a double appointment for its £2m account.

The British Business Bank, which supplies SMEs with access to funding options, has appointed Engine to run a content and promotional campaign, launching in March 2018. The campaign will be led by Engine’s customer engagement agency, Partners Andrews Aldridge, supported by Engine’s central strategy function, Engine strategy, and communications agency MHP, who have already been working with British Business Bank for the past year.

Student accommodation provider Campus Living Villages has appointed McCann Connected, the digital agency within McCann Manchester, to lead its digital creative following a competitive review. Campus Living Villages previously worked with Leeds-based Search Laboratory.

Canal & River Trust, the body responsible for managing the waterways of England and Wales, has appointed MSQ Partners as its lead communications agency following a competitive process run through Creativebrief. There was no incumbent. The Gate will handle creative, media planning and buying and Stack will lead on customer engagement.

Kingston Technology has appointed Impero as its strategic partner for brand strategy and communications without a pitch. There was no incumbent.