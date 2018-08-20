Pitch update: Sky, United Airlines, Brown-Forman, Betway, and more

Flybe: working with McCann Bristol on more than just advertising

Ongoing reviews

Sky has shortlisted four agencies in a closed pitch for its master brand accounts, in a review that was revealed by Campaign earlier this week. The pay-TV giant's roster agencies WCRS and Brothers & Sisters will pitch for the business, as well as Mother and TBWA\London.

World Vision, the global charity devoted to helping vulnerable children, is holding a pitch in early September with four agencies, ahead of its next Christmas campaign. AAR is assisting with the review and it is thought a retained relationship would follow a fundraising campaign during Christmas, which is a key marketing period for the charity. There is no incumbent.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

United Airlines is undergoing a review for its global media and digital businesses. Various WPP agencies, such as Wunderman and Wavemaker, currently work on the accounts for the US airline.

Singapore Airlines has called an integrated pitch for an agency or agencies to handle its strategy, brand and creative, media, content, website/app, and production duties. R3 is handling the review and a shortlist of agencies is due in September.

Brown-Forman is considering creative partners to help with marketing three of its whisky brands - The GlenDronach, BenRiach, and Glenglassaugh. The role and scope is being explored but will include social media. All three whisky brands were acquired by Brown-Forman Corporation in 2016. The review is expected to conclude in the autumn, with the process being run through Creativebrief. There is no incumbent.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Saatchi & Saatchi has won Betway's advertising account following a competitive review. Betway put the business up for tender in March, after splitting with Above & Beyond. Saatchis, McCann London, TBWA\London and Leagas Delaney were all invited to pitch for the business in a process run by AAR.

Good Energy has appointed Creature to develop its creative strategy following a pitch earlier this year. The renewable energy company previously worked with Lucky Generals.

Abarth, the FCA Group-owned car brand, has appointed Krow Communications to work on its UK advertising. Krow, which already handled Fiat’s UK creative account, takes on the business from Doner.

WCRS has been appointed lead agency by Butterkist Popcorn. The win expands WCRS’ remit

with KP Snacks, having been the lead creative agency for McCoy’s since 2015. The brand had previously worked with Principles.

McCann Bristol has been appointed to provide UK mainland PR support to Flybe, following a three-way pitch – much to the chagrin of Campaign's sister title PRWeek which reported the news as "Flybe awards PR account to ad agency". The Interpublic shop had been working with the airline since last November as Flybe’s marketing partner, providing advertising, media buying, production and social media support.

Prophecy Unlimited, the CRM and acquisition specialist agency in the Unlimited Group, has been retained by BMW Group for a new five-year contract. The car-making giant and Prophecy have been working together for 30 years.

MC&C Media has won the media account for Lovehoney, the sex-toy retailer. The account was awarded following a competitive pitch and moves from The Specialist Works.

Wavemaker has been appointed by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to handle all of the charity’s media planning and buying in the UK and Ireland, following a competitive pitch. OMD UK previously held the account.

TBWA\Manchester has been appointed lead creative agency for specialist lender Together without a pitch. There was no incumbent.