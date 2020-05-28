Staff
Pitch Update: Very splits with St Luke's; Daily Mail holds pitches for ad account

Three is searching for ad agency.

Very: poised to award ad account to Grey London

Ongoing

The Daily Mail and General Trust held pitches for its ad account last week, having split with Big Al’s Creative Emporium. The publisher of the Daily Mail and Metro is expected to appoint a winner in the coming weeks.

Reviews

Three and Wieden & Kennedy have parted ways after 10 years as the mobile network reviews its creative account. It follows a major restructure at Three in March that merged the customer and marketing teams, leading to the departure of chief marketing officer Shadi Halliwell. AAR is assisting with the process, which is now at chemistry stage.

Wins

Online retailer The Very Group has picked Grey London to work on its ad account, ending its relationship with St Luke’s after 10 years. Grey beat the incumbent and The Brooklyn Brothers in a pitch that has been running since January. The brief covers Very and Littlewoods. 

Carly O’Brien, chief marketing officer at Very, said: "We want to be the number-one destination for shoppers who value flexible ways to pay, and Grey’s passion and energy to help us achieve this ambition came through loud and clear during our remote pitch process. We also want to say thank you to the St Luke’s team, who have played a vital role in the development of the Very and Littlewoods brands over a number of years."

Grey's first work for the brand is set to launch in the autumn to run on above-the-line, digital and experiential channels across the UK and Ireland. 

Neil Henderson, chief executive of St Luke’s, said: "We are proud to have partnered with The Very Group for the past 10 years, helping them grow the Very business into a £1.6bn brand – a relationship which culminated in us beating John Lewis to the coveted ‘most emotional advert’ spot in 2019. We wish the team every success with their new agency partner."

Anomaly has won L’Occitane en Provence’s global ad account after a competitive pitch. The agency takes over from DDB and will run the business from its Berlin office.

Coffee-subscription service Pact has appointed Creature to create its first TV campaign after a pitch. There was no incumbent.

Baby-products brand BabaBing has chosen Leeds-based brand and creative consultancy Propaganda as a strategic partner without a pitch. BabaBing previously worked with 9XB.

Pablo has won a brief to work on Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day campaign after a pitch. The agency will create a long-term brand platform for Comic Relief to use from 2021 onwards.

