Pitch update: Sport England, Butlin's, Kenco, Subway, and more

SimplyBe: reviewing ad account

Ongoing reviews

Sport England has held chemistry meetings with agencies in the last week as part of its advertising account review. FCB Inferno is the incumbent.

The deadline has now passed for agencies to submit their credentials for the Butlin's ad account. Now, the incumbent, is not defending the business. Haystack is running the review for Butlin's.

Creative submissions went in last week for the Department for Education's teacher-training comms business. FCB Inferno most recently created the National College for Teaching and Leadership's "I chose to teach" campaign.

Anthony Nolan, the blood cancer charity, held chemistry meetings with agencies last week about its advertising requirements.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Kenco, the Jacob Douwe Egberts coffee brand, is reviewing its advertising business in the UK. J Walter Thompson London is the incumbent.

SimpleBe, the plus-size clothing sister brand to JD Williams, has contacted agencies about its advertising requirements. AAR is handling the review and Love is the incumbent. A spokeswoman for the brand parent N Brown said it "does not comment on speculation" and Love was working on SimplyBe's summer ad campaign.

Creative agencies have been asked to complete an RFI document for an anonymous car brand which is reviewing its global advertising requirements. Flock Associates is handling the review.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

MRM Meteorite has been awarded Subway’s loyalty business without a pitch, replacing previous incumbent Havas Helia. MRM Meteorite’s sister agency McCann already holds the UK and Europe advertising accounts for Subway.

Sky Creative Agency, Sky’s in-house agency, has won the brief to create Sky Cinema’s Christmas campaign for the first time. The brand’s last festive spot was made by WCRS, which continues to work with Sky.

NHS Blood & Transplant is now working with Pablo as its retained agency. WCRS previously worked on the account.

Camden Town Brewery, the beer brand, has appointed Forever Beta to create its first integrated campaign, following a competitive pitch. Camden Town previously worked with The Garage Soho.

Brothers and Sisters is now the UK agency of record for AccorHotels, the hotel company that owns Ibis and Novotel. AccorHotels previously used Publicis Conseil.

The & Partnership London has been appointed as agency of record for HouseSimple, the online estate agent. HouseSimple has previously worked with Brave and The & Partnership won the business after a competitive pitch.