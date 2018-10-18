Pitch update: Superdrug, Doddle and Pot Noodle

Superdrug: the retailer is reviewing its ad account, currently with Brave

Ongoing reviews

The Greater Anglia ad account pitch is taking place today (18 October) and three agencies are in the running: Atomic, Now and St Luke's. The process is being managed by The How to Buy a

Gorilla Company and there is no incumbent agency.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Superdrug is reviewing its advertising account, currently handled by Brave. Last year, the agency created an explosive, colourful campaign for the retailer spanning TV sponsorship and videos on the SuperdrugLoves YouTube channel.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Wax/On has won the creative and media account for Doddle, the parcel delivery business. The appointment followed a competitive pitch, with Wax/On the only "hybrid agency" competing. The first campaign will go live later this year. Media buying will be managed by MC&C Media, Wax/On's strategic partner.

UK property company British Land has appointed R/GA as its innovation and design agency as it battles digital disruptors in the flexible office lettings market.

Adam & Eve/DDB has been handed the account for Unilever's Pot Noodle brand without a pitch. The business has been handled by Lucky Generals since 2014, with the agency producing a "You can make it" campaign the following year. The brand is understood to spend very little, around £500,000 on media this year. The agency also won a brief as Breast Cancer Now's creative agency for its Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign, folllowing a competitive pitch.

Foot Locker is set to hire Vice Media's creative agency Virtue to its European ad account, following a four-month review handled by Creativebrief.

New Covent Garden Soup Co and Tilda Rice owner Hain Celestial has appointed Havas London to head its strategic and creative work across four of its UK brands. The agency was appointed without a pitch, on the strength of its work on Hain's Ella's Kitchen brand.

GSK has moved the global Panadol advertising business out of Grey and into a bespoke integrated WPP team, following a competitive pitch.

Haygarth has picked up the ad account for beauty brand Clarins without a pitch.

Who Wot Why has won The Gym's creative account after a competitive pitch. The business for the low-cost gym brand moves from Dinosaur.

Good Hemp, the independently owned Devon based food and drinks company, has awarded its media planning and buying account to M/SIX. It is the brand's first media agency appointment.