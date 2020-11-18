Pitch Update: TfL holds pitches; Kopparberg gets ready for presentations

Ongoing

It's another waiting game for Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and VCCP as they pitched for Transport for London's advertising account last week. The shops had previously pitched for the business in February, with TfL planning to appoint a winner in the spring but all of this was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. VCCP is the incumbent and AAR is assisting with the process.

Kopparberg will be holding pitch presentations next week as it searches for an agency to handle its advertising as it plans to grow its business. The brand has previously worked with several shops on a project basis. It is also working with AAR.

Reviews

The Royal British Legion Group is on the hunt for a specialist agency to handle its fundraising. It has enlisted the help of AAR to assist with the search. Campaign understands that its relationship with Leagas Delaney will not be affected. The Royal British Legion Group did not respond to Campaign's request for comment.

Comic Relief is searching for a creative agency and has approached agencies directly, including incumbent Pablo. It plans to make a decision before Christmas with a view to work with the winner in January. Pablo won a brief earlier this year to create a long-term brand platform for the charity to use from 2021 onwards.

Aesop, the skincare brand owned by Natura & Co, is seeking a customer engagement agency to launch a new loyalty scheme. Chemistry meetings have taken place.

Lidl is holding a review to find a brand tracking agency. The supermarket is working with Creativebrief, and has held chemistry meetings. There is no incumbent on the business.

Wins

The Coconut Collaborative has appointed Yonder Media to handle its media planning and buying for its latest campaign, following a competitive pitch run directly by the brand. There was no incumbent.

Independent creative agency Initials has been appointed by vitamin and supplement brand Nature's Bounty to handle its UK relaunch, following a competitive pitch coordinated by Getmemedia. The brand has previously worked with Leeds-based Cry Havoc.

Puma has appointed Cake to work on its digital-first women's strategy and activation account after a competitive pitch process. The Havas-owned agency will begin the contract in Janaury. There was no incumbent.