Pitch Update: TfL picks creative longlist, Audi decision delayed

Ongoing

Transport for London has longlisted agencies for its creative account. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB, FCB Inferno, M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy are among the shops in the running, alongside incumbent VCCP. Agencies will need to go through another tender this month before TfL decides on a shortlist. TfL’s brief includes work for other Greater London Authority departments, such as the London Fire Brigade, the Metropolitan Police and the London Legacy Development Corporation. The process is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union and AAR is assisting on the pitch.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Engine are still waiting in anticipation for Audi to make a decision on which agency has won its advertising pitch. The car marque called a review earlier this year after 36 years with BBH.

Wins

HMS16 – the agency founded by Richard Hammond, Steve Meredith and Paul Seabrook – is working on the Labour Party election campaign. Krow has previously worked with the party but said that "it is somebody else's turn".

Meanwhile, Topham Guerin is working with the Conservative Party on social media activity. M&C Saatchi also traditionally works with the party, but this has yet to be confirmed for the upcoming election as the agency says there is no official appointment.

It has been a week of account wins for Publicis Groupe. Media agency Zenith won Macmillan Cancer Support’s UK planning and buying account after beating PHD, the7stars and Wavemaker. The business was previously split between PHD (which handled brand activity) and John Ayling & Associates (which worked on fundraising).

Publicis set up a dedicated agency called Kitchen to work on the McCormick EMEA creative and media business. Leo Burnett and Spark Foundry came out top in a pitch for the owner of Schwartz spices. The first work by Publicis is expected to roll out in early 2020. McCormick currently works with FamousGrey Paris on advertising and hired Starcom Mediavest Group (now Starcom) as its media agency across EMEA in 2014.

Finally, Publicis retained Axa’s creative account and added a slice of the media business to its remit. The majority of the planning and buying account was won by Group M’s Wavemaker.

English Heritage has retained Havas Helia and media agency All Response Media to work on its integrated account after a competitive pitch. Havas Helia will work on the business for another three to five years.

First Direct has appointed The Brooklyn Brothers to overhaul its brand marketing after a competitive pitch run by Observatory International. Incumbent Karmarama opted not to defend the account.

Wall Street English, the education provider, has appointed MBA to redevelop its web platform after a pitch. The organisation previously worked with Strawberrysoup alongside in-house resource on the website.

Wavemaker Select has picked up the media planning and buying account for Wessanen, which owns brands including Kallo, Clipper and Whole Earth. It follows a two-month pitch process run by Creativebrief. The work will focus on digital and out-of-home.

Ricoh has chosen WRG, the live and experiential arm of The Creative Engagement Group, to work on its presence at Drupa 2020. The agency has been briefed to design and build Ricoh’s physical presence at the print trade fair and create a campaign that promotes the stand.