Pitch Update: TfL pushes back ad pitches, Clipper briefs agencies

Ongoing

Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and VCCP have been given an extra three weeks to prepare for the Transport for London pitch, which was due to take place this week. The statutory review began in August and is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union with the help of AAR. Pitches will now be during 24-25 February.

Isobel, St Luke’s, The Brooklyn Brothers and Uncommon Creative Studio are all in the running for the Clipper creative account. The agencies were briefed this week. The tea company, which is owned by Wessanen, wants "more alignment across all our markets". Clipper has a presence in more than 15 countries and its sales in 2018 were £73m. The brand is hoping to appoint a winner by the end of March.

The Lawn Tennis Association held pitches for its ad account last week as it searches for an agency to broaden the appeal of the sport. Creativebrief is assisting with the process.

Reviews

Premier Inn and Lucky Generals have ended their relationship as the hotel brand has called a pitch for its creative account. The review follows Tamara Strauss joining as global brand marketing director in November 2019. Premier Inn said it will directly approach agencies that it "believes mirror its brand values" to take part in the process. Lucky Generals has declined to repitch.

Zoopla’s media planning and buying account is up for grabs. The property site wants a shop to help drive a data-driven approach to media. Incumbent Goodstuff Communications is not defending the business and the process is being run through AAR.

Wins

Bountiful Cow has won the £3m Camden Town Brewery media business without a pitch. The independent shop will "support the rapid expansion" of the business.

Westland Horticulture, which supplies gardening products to UK, Irish and European retailers, has picked Quiet Storm as its lead strategic and creative agency. The shop won the brief after a pitch, which was run in-house.

Italian appliance brand De’Longhi has appointed Mediaplus as its EMEA media agency after a competitive process lasting six months. Total Mediaplus, a joint venture between Total Media and Germany’s Mediaplus, will run the brand’s UK operations. The incumbent was MediaCom.

Sports digital marketing agency AccuraCast has been appointed by the Drone Champions League, the championship for professional drone racing, as its sole SEO and international advertising agency. AccuraCast will be responsible for promoting the DCL brand and its regular events, as well as the launch of a new video game, DCL – The Game, which is out this month on Sony PlayStation PS4, Microsoft Xbox and Steam. Germany’s Hemd & Hoodie previously managed the social channels, media relations and paid media for DCL.

Gala Bingo has awarded its £13m ad account to Antidote after a pitch run by the brand’s parent company, GVC Holdings. The business also includes gambling site Gala Spins.