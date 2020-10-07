Pitch Update: TfL review restarts; Deliveroo books in pitches

Ongoing

Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and VCCP have been given an updated brief for Transport for London's advertising review following the Covid-19 outbreak. They had attended pitch presentation meetings in February but TfL had to pause the review because of the pandemic.

Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing and behaviour change at TfL, said: "We previously decided to pause the selection process because of the uncertainty created by the pandemic. As the pandemic continues, the challenges facing TfL, as set out in the initial pitch, have changed dramatically.

"In order to make sure that our marketing reflects the latest challenges and can respond accordingly, we have issued a new pitch brief to those shortlisted that better reflects what will now be required."

TfL has enlisted the help of AAR for the review process. VCCP is the incumbent.

Deliveroo has scheduled pitches for its global ad account for November. The brand called the review following the appointment of Thea Rogers as chief customer officer and the departure of chief marketing officer Inés Ures.

Reviews

Vodafone is reviewing its global ad account, ending its relationship with Anomaly after just a year. The brand declined to comment.

Wellcome, the health charity that campaigns for better science, has been approaching agencies to pitch on brand-related work. It is working with AAR.

Wins

Which? has picked St. Luke's to work on its ad account after a competitive pitch process run by Oystercatchers. The agency fought off competition from Joint and Uncommon Creative Studios. St. Luke's will develop a new brand positioning and create above-the-line work for Which?.

Neil Caldicott, audiences, brand and communications director at Which?, said: "We are looking forward to working with St Luke's to build on our brand strategy and help us reinforce the positive impact Which? has on making consumers' lives simpler, fairer and safer."

And Rising has been appointed by Trinny London, the direct-to-consumer beauty brand founded by Trinny Woodall, to create its first TV campaign. There was no pitch and no incumbent.

Manchester City has appointed Total Media to its media account. The agency won the business following a shootout against MullenLowe Mediahub. The review, handled by Creativebrief, was called in March. The club parted ways with former agency PHD Manchester last October.

International blood cancer charity DKMS has appointed The Gate as its lead UK marketing communications agency. It follows a pitch process that was handled by Oystercatchers. The agency will develop a brand strategy and creative work aimed at increasing the number of blood stem cell donors on the DKMS register.

Soulful Food, a vegan ready meal brand available in Tesco, Ocado and Amazon, has appointed start-up agency Dog, Cat & Mouse to create a national out of home and digital campaign, after reviewing several creative proposals. There was no incumbent.

Doritos has hired Mother as its creative agency after a competitive pitch. Mother will create a 2021 campaign for the western European market for the PepsiCo brand. White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent assisted with the pitch process. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO had worked on Doritos in the past, although the brand has not released a major UK campaign in the past few years.

Clearpay, the buy now, pay later payments company, has picked Who Wot Why to work on its first-ever UK brand campaign after a competitive pitch.

Grocery delivery brand Abel & Cole has awarded its media account to The Specialist Works. The agency will work on a new strategy to balance customer acquisition and retention with long-term brand building. Abel & Cole previously worked with All Response Media.

GB Snowsport, the UK national governing body for snow sports, has appointed BMB as its strategic and creative partner. The agency will work on building the profile of the sport ahead of the upcoming winter season and the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. There was no pitch or incumbent agency.

Independent media agency Space & Time has been awarded the media planning and buying account for Anchor Hanover Group, a not-for-profit that provides housing and care for the older generation.