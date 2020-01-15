Pitch Update: TfL schedules pitches, Vision Express briefs agencies

Ongoing

Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and VCCP are starting the new year by preparing for the Transport for London pitches next month. The statutory review began in August and TfL wants to pick a winner by spring. The process is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union, with the help of AAR.

Holland & Barrett is briefing agencies this week on its ad pitch. The retailer kicked off a review in September, but then paused the process because of a change in marketing directors. Caroline Hipperson, global marketing officer, was replaced by Nick Collard. He is working with AAR on the review. The incumbent is Pablo.

RFIs for the Lidl social media review are due to be submitted this week. The supermarket, which is also working with AAR, has previously worked with Dentsu X.

Agencies vying for the Vision Express creative business will be briefed this week. The brand held chemistry meetings in November and has also enlisted the help of AAR.

Reviews

The Department for International Trade is searching for a lead creative agency as its current contracts with M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy are coming to an end. The government wants to consolidate the business into one shop – the first time that the the department is bringing its international and domestic campaigns into a single agency. The brief covers strategy, creative work, content, media planning, PR, and web and app development. M&C Saatchi is repitching.

ITV is reviewing its media planning and buying requirements currently handled by Goodstuff Communications. The brief also includes a media pitch for BritBox, the TV streaming service in partnership with the BBC that launched last year. Total Media is the incumbent for BritBox. Both agencies have been invited to repitch.

Wins

GambleAware, the gambling-awareness charity, has appointed Mirum as its digital agency after a pitch. Mirum replaces seven-year incumbent Fat Media after a pitch managed by AAR that involved four agencies. Mirum has been tasked to work on GambleAware's website and digital presence, including its social media channels, to improve signposting to advice, treatment and support programmes, as well as supporting the safer gambling campaign Bet Regret.

Icelandair has picked Pablo as its creative agency after a competitive pitch process that involved DDB Nord. The account was previously handled by Brooklyn Brothers. Pablo will help Icelandair drive brand awareness globally. Gisli Brynjolfsson, marketing director at Icelandair, said: "We wanted to find an agency that could create world class work and create a real emotional attachment to our customers. Pablo has shown us exactly this and blown us away. We can’t wait to share an original POV on the sector from the top of the world."

Krispy Kreme, the doughnut brand, has picked Socialstuff, the social and content division of Goodstuff, to handle its social media account after a competitive pitch. The brand previously led this in-house.

The Royal Mint has appointed McCann Bristol to a two-year contract after a pitch. The agency will work across brand strategy, creative development, digital marketing and front-end website design. It is a new brief.

Journey Further has been appointed by holiday provider Villa Plus to handle digital strategy after a competitive pitch. The agency will be responsible for the brand’s pay-per-click, SEO, programmatic, paid social, digital strategy and PR.

Pure Cremation, a company that offers direct cremation without a funeral service, has awarded its offline account to M.i Media after a pitch. The incumbent was PHD.