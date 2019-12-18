Pitch Update: TfL shortlists agencies, Droga5 wins place on Coke roster

Ongoing

Transport for London has shortlisted Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and incumbent VCCP for its creative account. TfL kicked off the statutory review in August and expects to announce a winner in spring 2020. The process is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union, with the help of AAR. The longlist also included Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and FCB Inferno.

Reviews

MyOnlineTherapy is seeking a creative agency. The web-based therapy provider, founded by The Chelsea Psychology Clinic in London, is working with AAR on the process.

Wins

Mindshare beat Zenith in a final shoot-out for the KFC media pitch. The7stars and Wavemaker also pitched for the business, which was previously handled by Blue 449 (Zenith’s sister agency) for 16 years. The pitch was called in September and KFC enlisted the help of pitch consultancy Ebiquity.

Coca-Cola has added Droga5 London to its agency roster. The Accenture Interactive shop has been named a digital agency partner for Coca-Cola western Europe.

TSB has ended its seven-year relationship with Joint and extended MRM McCann’s remit as lead creative agency.

B&Q has dumped Engine in favour of Uncommon Creative Studio for its ad account after a competitive pitch that also involved Pablo and Ogilvy.

Carlsberg has awarded its alcohol-free beer account to Grey Europe after a competitive pitch involving incumbent Fold7. Grey will create work for an alcohol-free pilsner that will connect to the brand’s "Probably" positioning. The campaign is expected to launch in early 2020.

Performance marketing agency Merkle has won the global media account for recruitment business PageGroup after a pitch. Merkle will handle media for all of PageGroup’s brands, which include Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing and Page Exec. The shop will be tasked with driving an increase in applications from high-quality candidates across 30 countries, with a key focus on London, Spain and Singapore.

Red Brick Road has been appointed lead strategic and creative agency across EMEA and Asia-Pacific by Proximo, the spirits distributor whose brands include Jose Cuervo, Bushmills and The Kraken. Red Brick Road has been briefed to develop international strategy and creative to support a repositioning of tequila brand 1800. There was no incumbent on that particular brand.

Patak's, the Indian-food brand, has picked BMB to work on its ad account. The agency will launch a campaign in 2020.

Disinfectant brand Zoflora has appointed Quiet Storm as its lead creative agency after a pitch run by Creativebrief. The agency will create the brand’s first TV ad, set to be released in the summer.

Ceva Animal Health has extended its remit with Mindshare to handle its media planning and buying in the UK. The Group M agency already works with the brand in the US and France.