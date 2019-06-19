Pitch Update: Thinkbox pitchlist revealed, Oracle reviews global media

Ongoing

Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Leo Burnett, Mother and Wonderhood Studios will battle it out for the Thinkbox creative account. The TV marketing body called the review in May, splitting with Red Brick Road after 12 years. The review is being handled by AAR.

Travel Republic is holding chemistry meetings next week. The brand is also working with AAR on the process. McCann Central is the incumbent.

Reviews

Oracle is reviewing its global media account. Incumbent Zenith is repitching, alongside Dentsu Aegis Network and Havas Group Media.

Wins

Digital agency Syzygy has won a £3m digital performance brief from funeral provider Dignity. The incumbent was Rich Digital and activity will be carried out in the UK over a one-year period.

Inspired Thinking Group is expanding its remit with Skoda to cover personalised CRM, enhanced strategy and creative. There was no incumbent.