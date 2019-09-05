Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: More Th>n shortlists agencies, English Heritage reviews digital

KP Snacks has also booked in agency briefings.

Clockwise from top left: Starling Bank, More Th>n, KP Snacks and KFC
Ongoing

Wonderhood Studios and Wieden & Kennedy London will be pitching for the More Th>n account alongside incumbent VCCP over the week commencing 24 September. The brand, which is owned by RSA Group, called the review over the summer.

KP Snacks has shortlisted three holding companies for its European media planning and buying account and is holding agency briefings for RFPs on 11 September. KP kicked off the process in July and is working with pitch consultancy Aperto One. Vizeum currently works on KP Snacks in the UK as well as some European markets. Interpublic also holds a large part of the European business.

Adam & Eve/DDB, Droga5 London, Lucky Generals and Mother will be meeting with Lucozade today (Thursday) for a pitch briefing for its creative account. Incumbent Grey withdrew from the process at an earlier stage. Lucozade is working with AAR on the review.

Reviews

English Heritage is reviewing its direct and digital account ahead of a push to recruit new members. According to a tender published through the Official Journal of the European Union, the business is worth a minimum of £1.5m a year for three years (with an option to extend the contract by a further two years). Pitches are scheduled for mid-October. Havas Helia is the incumbent. English Heritage recently hired Saffron as its new brand agency and Karmarama works on the charity's advertising, and both are unaffected by the review. AKA remains as the media planning and buying agency. English Heritage did not reply to a request for comment before publication.

KFC is reviewing its media planning and buying account. Blue 449 has handled the business for 16 years and parent Publicis Media will be defending the account. The review is being run by Ebiquity.

Wins

Tu, the Sainsbury’s clothing brand, has picked digital agency Organic to its SEO account without a pitch. The work was previously handled in-house. Organic already works with Argos.

Starling Bank has appointed Wonderhood Studios to work on its creative account after the agency beat Crispin Porter Bogusky and Who Wot Why in a pitch run by Oystercatchers.

Coventry City of Culture Trust has enlisted Uncommon Creative Studio to help boost the reputation of Coventry after it was named the UK’s City of Culture for 2021.

