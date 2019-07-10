Pitch Update: More Th>n and Starling Bank hold meetings with agencies

Ongoing

More Th>n held initial meetings with Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Joint, Ogilvy, Wieden & Kennedy and Wonderhood Studios about its ad account. Incumbent VCCP is repitching. Ingenuity London is running the process.

Starling Bank has shortlisted Crispin Porter Bogusky, Who Wot Why and Wonderhood Studios for its creative business. The bank had initial conversations with a range of agencies including BBD Perfect Storm, The Corner and Wieden & Kennedy, all of which decided not to take the process further. The bank has not worked with an ad agency before and is planning to grow the business. The Financial Times has reported that four senior executives have left the company this year.

WPP is set to decline to repitch for the Disney global media planning and buying account in all markets except for Asia due to client conflict with Comcast. The account is estimated to be worth $4bn (£3.2bn).

Reviews

Great Rail Journeys, the tour operator, is searching for a media agency as it aims to grow its business over the next three to five years. The brand expects to make a decision by the end of the month. Creativebrief is assisting with the pitch. The incumbent is MediaCom North.



Wessanen, the food company that owns Clipper tea, Mrs Crimble's and Whole Earth, is on the hunt for an agency to work on its media planning and buying. Creativebrief is running the process. Electric Glue and Smithfield are the incumbents, with the latter choosing to defend the account.

Wins

Mother has won Thinkbox's creative account after a process handled by AAR that involved also Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, Leo Burnett and Wonderhood Studios. Mother takes over from Red Brick Road.

Interpublic’s UM has won Mattel’s media planning and buying account across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Asia-Pacific.

Dixons Carphone has appointed Proximity to work on CRM for its retail brands Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse without a pitch. The account was previously handled in-house.



The Absolut Company, part of Pernod Ricard, has picked TMW Unlimited to handle a series of below-the-line projects for Absolut Vodka globally.

Sports retailer Intersport has appointed We Are Pi as its global brand strategy and communications agency without a pitch. Intersport is working with the Amsterdam-based shop to launch its first global brand campaign in spring 2020 and develop marketing strategy, digital innovation, editorial content and activations in partnership with Nike, Adidas, Puma and Asics.

Montezuma’s, the chocolate brand, has appointed St Luke’s to its ad account without a pitch. The agency is the first to work with the brand.



Echo Pharmacy, the app that helps people manage their repeat NHS prescriptions, has appointed Love Sugar Science for media planning and buying.



Checkatrade has handed its creative business to Creature, which pitched against Brothers and Sisters and Who Wot Why in a process run by Oystercatchers.



Apple & Pear Australia, which owns the Pink Lady brand, has retained McCann Bristol to work on its UK ad account and has consolidated the China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam markets into the agency.