Pitch Update: Three decision imminent, Which? calls creative review

Ongoing

The wait for Mother, Uncommon Creative Studio and Wonderhood Studios is expected to be over by the end of next week on the Three result. The agencies pitched for the ad account at the end of last month in a process managed by AAR. Wieden & Kennedy London is the incumbent.

Consumer-rights group Which? has held chemistry meetings for its creative account. It is working with Oystercatchers and wants to reposition the brand. The incumbent is Grey London.

Neil Caldicott, Which? director of brand and communications, said: "We are looking forward to getting a new creative partner on board to build on our brand strategy and help us reinforce the positive impact Which? has on making consumers’ lives simpler, safer and fairer."

Reviews

Hotels.com has parted ways with Crispin Porter & Bogusky London and put its ad business up for review. CP&B London has worked with the hotel-booking platform since 2015 and was responsible for introducing the Captain Obvious brand character.

Honda is to review its media planning and buying in Europe and has contacted leading agency groups. Dentsu Aegis Network has held the Japanese car-maker's business since 2015, when it won the estimated £50m account from Publicis Groupe’s Starcom Mediavest Group in a shoot-out.

Wins

Walkers has awarded its advertising account to VCCP after a competitive pitch. VCCP beat Uncommon Creative Studio in the final round of the review, which covered Walkers and Sensations. The agency replaces 22-year incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent assisted with the process.

Eve Sleep, the online mattress and bedding seller, has appointed AnalogFolk to help develop its digital "sleep wellness" offering and its customer experience platform amid changes in consumer behaviour caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is Eve's first major agency appointment since Cheryl Calverley, former chief marketing officer, was appointed chief executive in April. The former AA marketing chief joined Eve in 2018. AnalogFolk won the account without a formal pitch.

Farfetch, the online luxury fashion retailer, has hired Anomaly and MediaCom to work on its global advertising and media businesses respectively. They will help the brand launch an integrated global campaign and develop a new brand identity in September.

Holli Rogers, chief brand officer at Farfetch, said: "Farfetch lives at the intersection of two worlds – fashion and technology. These worlds were already merging before the global pandemic, but the trend to online is accelerating.

"Anomaly understood the pace of technology, while remaining sensitive to the language of fashion. Anomaly’s approach to our brief was to celebrate the unique position Farfetch has in the luxury fashion industry and the benefits it brings to customers around the world.

"Working with the agencies, we plan to cement our position as the global destination for modern luxury fashion – a place where people can be inspired by fashion from around the world and find treasured pieces they simply cannot find anywhere else."

Intuit QuickBooks has picked Wieden & Kennedy London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch. The agency starts on the account immediately, with a brief to show how QuickBooks software can help ease the financial challenges of small businesses and self-employed workers.