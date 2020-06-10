Staff
Pitch Update: Three shortlists agencies for ad pitch, Scottish Power reviews media

ITV also awarded its media account to Essence this week.

Three: previously worked with W&K

Ongoing

Mother, Uncommon Creative Studio and Wonderhood Studios are preparing to pitch for the Three ad account on 25 June. The brand, which has split with incumbent Wieden & Kennedy, is working with AAR on the process.

Reviews

Scottish Power is reviewing its media planning and buying business. The review is in the early stages and the energy company is working with Ebiquity on the process. Scottish Power is looking to appoint a winner by the end of the year to take on the contract from March 2021. Carat Edinburgh is the incumbent and will be defending the account. 

Wins

ITV has appointed WPP’s Essence as its media strategy, planning and buying agency after a competitive pitch. Essence will take over the account from independent shop Goodstuff Communications in August. It is understood that the final round was between Essence and another indie, Total Media, which handles BritBox, the streaming service that is majority-owned by ITV. Total Media will retain BritBox until April 2021.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, known as the UN Refugee Agency, has appointed WPP’s Blue State to help guide its global media for an initial three-year contract (extendable to five). Blue State will be responsible for UNHCR’s global strategy, consultancy and insight, as well as handling planning, delivery and oversight of digital media across multiple markets. UNHCR has already appointed Blue State as its UK digital acquisition agency in May 2019.

The Museum of Military Medicine has picked Isobel to work on a new positioning and brand, as well as help with fundraising, after a pitch. There is no incumbent.

Trouble, the creative agency from Beano Studios, has won new business from the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) and The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge initiative, after two competitive pitches. Trouble has been appointed by the LTA to help redefine youth tennis in the UK, while it will work on a digital transformation project for The Reading Agency. Both are new initiatives with no incumbent agencies.

Driven has picked up the ad account for Funding Circle and takes over from Lucky Generals.

Buy2LetCars has appointed The SEO Works to handle its organic and paid search strategy after a pitch. There was no incumbent.

