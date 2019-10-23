Pitch Update: TikTok to appoint global ad agency, Macmillan holds final pitches

See this week's new-business rankings here

Ongoing

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, FCB Inferno and Karmarama are waiting to hear which of the three has won Macmillan Cancer Support's ad account, after final pitches took place earlier this week. The result is expected in two weeks. Oystercatchers assisted with the review, in which incumbent VCCP did not repitch.



Legal & General held pitches for its media account at the end of last week. Carat, Havas Media and incumbent Mindshare are all in the running.

Away Resorts is holding pitches for its web design and build business this week in Hemel Hempstead. Creativebrief is assisting with the process.

Reviews

Campari is on the hunt for an agency to work on its brand activation and shopper marketing activity across the Campari and Aperol brands. The company is working with Creativebrief on the pitch.

Wins

TikTok is poised to appoint a new global ad agency. The video-sharing platform, which has been busy growing sales and marketing teams in the US and Europe as it looks to rapidly expand its user base, launched a review earlier this year. TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, is finalising the appointment through its procurement department. The company did not confirm whether Social.Lab, the social media specialist agency hired to launch TikTok's latest marketing campaign this week, was in the running. Social.Lab is majority-owned by WPP's Ogilvy.

The7stars has won the TSB media account, beating Blue 449 and Initiative in the final shoot-out last week. Three-year incumbent Vizeum exited the process at an earlier stage and will work on the business until the end of the year.

TripAdvisor has brought on Mother as its global creative agency after a competitive pitch. The business will be led from Mother’s New York office. The agency also has offices in London, Los Angeles and Shanghai. TripAdvisor ran the review with the help of AAR and declined to disclose the other shops that pitched. Joint previously worked with the travel platform on a project basis in markets excluding Europe and North America.

Adam & Eve/DDB is to replace Grey London on the Lucozade Ribena Suntory account after the review came to an end last week. Adam & Eve/DDB beat Lucky Generals in the final pitch, which was run by senior marketers across the Lucozade Energy and Sport brands and in-house agency TED, with assistance from AAR. Ten-year incumbent Grey London withdrew from the process in August.

Kurt Geiger-owned online retailer Shoeaholics has hired Portas to relaunch its brand after a three-way pitch in August. The agency has developed a new visual identity that rolls out online this month with the tagline "A playground for the shoe obsessed" and will launch a major creative campaign in spring 2020. Shoeaholics, known as a discount retailer, has tasked the agency with helping it move into the premium space.

Travelopia has awarded its media planning and buying account to VCCP Media after a competitive pitch process run by Flock Associates. The incumbent is Ingenuity Digital.