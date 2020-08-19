Pitch Update: TikTok awards global media to Zenith, Waitrose picks agencies for CRM pitch

Ongoing

M&C Saatchi, MRM McCann, MSQ Partners, Rapp and TMW Unlimited are all vying for the Waitrose & Partners loyalty brief. The supermarket has been speaking to agencies about "looking at the possibility of working with an agency to support CRM". Waitrose is working with pitch consultancy Ingenuity. The supermarket will be ending its partnership with Ocado from September and has invested heavily in its own delivery service.

Wins

TikTok has awarded its global media planning and buying account to Zenith after a competitive pitch, ending its relationship with PHD (and Hearts & Science in the UK) after a year. TikTok declined to comment.

The Office for National Statistics has picked M&C Saatchi and Manning Gottlieb OMD to work on a creative and media brief as it plans to deliver the first predominantly online census in England and Wales.

TMW Unlimited has won the integrated marketing account for Govia Thameslink Railway, which covers the Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express brands. The agency will work on a new creative strategy and support the brand's mission to be "the most customer-focused rail company in the UK".

The pitch, which kicked off in February by GTR's parent company Go-Ahead, ran through the Official Journal of the European Union. VCCP previously handled the account on a project basis.

Emma Wiles, head of marketing UK at GTR, said: "TMW demonstrated a clear understanding of the needs of GTR coupled with the needs of our customers, and we look forward to bringing our strategy to life together. A key focus will be working to play our part in rebuilding the UK tourism economy, with trains providing a sustainable mode of transport."

TMW has also retained the Autohome account, along with sister agency Fever Unlimited. The Chinese car platform wants the shops to help it enter the European market and develop an integrated campaign to launch in the autumn.

Ocado has picked St Luke's to work on its ad account after a competitive pitch that took place almost entirely remotely. The buiness is understood to be worth £10m and the win comes ahead of the online supermarket's upcoming partnership with Marks & Spencer in September. The agency replaces Now, which did not defend the account, having won it in 2016.

OpenMoney, the financial-advice platform, has chosen Havas Media Manchester as its media planning and buying agency of record after a pitch. The shop will work on a new brand campaign and OpenMoney's mortgage proposition. The incumbent is Wavemaker.