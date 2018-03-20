Pitch update: Tourism Ireland, Sky, Baileys, Barclays, and more

Tourism Ireland: Publicis London is defending the ad account

Ongoing reviews

Four agencies are pitching next week for the Tourism Ireland advertising account. Publicis London is defending the business against two WPP shops – Grey London and J Walter Thompson London – as well as FCB Inferno. The review is being run through Creativebrief.

The Sky media planning and buying review was expected to conclude before Easter but has now been delayed until later in April. MediaCom handles most of Sky's UK & Ireland media business (iProspect manages digital) and repitched against Carat and Zenith.

Diageo is holding pitches this week for the global Baileys digital business, with a view to appointing a new agency of record. There is no incumbent and three agencies are understood to be in the running.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Barclays Investment Bank has invited agencies worldwide to join its roster as a digital specialist. Barclays did not confirm the review but seven agencies are understood to have held chemistry meetings in London and New York this week.

Bayer is pitching for its first global agency of record for creative and digital to handle its animal health products. A request for information was issued last month and three agencies will be invited to pitch on the 19, 20 and 23 April. Bayer did not return a request for comment about the review.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Honda has appointed Hakuhodo Collective to lead advertising strategy across Europe for three years following a four-way pitch. The newly-created Hakuhodo Collective draws on the resources of the Japanese group’s European offices, including Sid Lee Paris and the UK’s Southpaw Creative. The pitch also involved Joint and Honda roster agencies Wieden & Kennedy and Mcgarrybowen, which will continue to be considered for project work in future.

Three agencies have been appointed to Etihad's global ad agency roster following a review: BBD Perfect Storm, Forever Beta and Mr President.



Nivea has appointed brand experience agency Space to handle its activations at the Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events in 2018. The agency will create a brand experience at six of the biggest events between June and September across the UK.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has been appointed to the global agency roster of fast-growing Swedish fintech company iZettle, following a competitive pitch against Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Fallon and Brave.

StylePoints, a new digital loyalty currency provider that rewards users for opting-in to share their data with brands and publishers they choose and trust, has appointed London Advertising to spearhead its forthcoming launch. There is no incumbent.

Fold7 has been appointed by Denmark’s official tourism organisation, VisitDenmark, following a competitive pitch.

Stack has been appointed by Webuyanyhome following a competitive pitch. The brand previously worked with FKC London.