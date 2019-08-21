Pitch Update: TSB issues RFIs, Wunderman Thompson joins Lucozade list

Ongoing

Wunderman Thompson has joined the list of agencies having chemistry meetings with Lucozade this week. The brand will shortlist agencies next week. Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas, Lucky Generals and Mother are in the running for the account. Ten-year incumbent Grey London pulled out of the process, which is being handled by AAR.

Transport for London's Official Journal of the European Union notice has been published and agencies have until 13 September to file their submissions. The ad account is up for review after three years with VCCP. The statutory review is expected to conclude in spring next year. AAR is assisting TfL in the process.

RFIs have been issued for TSB's media planning and buying review. The brand is planning to meet with agencies in early September. Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum is repitching, having won the business in 2016 from Manning Gottlieb OMD. TSB is working with intermediary How To Buy A Gorilla Company.

Beiersdorf, which owns Nivea, is holding pitches this week and next for its northern European media planning and buying account. Incumbent Wavemaker declined to repitch.

Global Action Plan held pitches with agencies last week as it plans a campaign to raise awareness of the impact that social media can have on young people’s self-esteem. AAR is assisting with the process. The winning agency will work on a pro-bono basis.

Reviews

Chelsea FC, the Premier League football club, has met with digital agencies as it reviews its online strategy requirements. There is no incumbent and a spokeswoman for Chelsea declined to comment.

Tommy Hilfiger is on the hunt for a media agency to work across its European and North America account. WPP’s Essence, MullenLowe Mediahub and independents Crossmedia and Local Planet are all involved in the process, alongside incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network.

P&O Cruises has called a review of its creative business. The incumbent is Founded, which has worked on the account since 2014.

Wins

Mondelez International has picked Ogilvy and Digitas to work on its global creative account. WPP-owned Ogilvy will work on chocolate, candy, powdered beverages and cheese, while Publicis' Digitas will handle biscuits and gum.

NatWest has moved its 2020 ad activity from long-standing incumbent M&C Saatchi to The & Partnership London after a competitive review.

Deliveroo has picked Chime360 to work on its global creative account after a pitch process managed in-house.

Travelzoo has awarded its UK CRM business to TMW Unlimited after a three-way pitch. There was no incumbent.

Charles Tyrwhitt, the menswear retailer, has appointed BBD Perfect Storm to handle its global brand positioning. The brand previously worked on the business in-house.

Residently, the online property service, has awarded its media planning and buying account to The Kite Factory. The incumbent is The E Word.