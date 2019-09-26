Pitch Update: TSB shortlists media agencies, Ladbrokes holds pitches in Gibraltar

See this week's new-business rankings here

Ongoing

Initiative, the7stars and Blue449 are preparing to pitch for the TSB media account on 15 October after briefings with the client on Monday. Goodstuff Communications and Havas Media were part of the process at an earlier stage.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB, said: "The calibre of talent we have seen in our acid tests this week has been stunning – we are very fortunate to have access to such brilliant media minds. Losing Goodstuff and Havas Media from this process is not a reflection of their ability at all." Incumbent Vizeum will work on the account until the end of the year. The process is being managed by The How to Buy a Gorilla Company.

Ladbrokes Coral Group is holding pitches for its ad account in Gibraltar today, with Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and The & Partnership going head to head in a process managed by Oystercatchers. Cravens handles advertising for Ladbrokes and Alpha Century works on Coral.

Anomaly, Karmarama, Lucky Generals and The Brooklyn Brothers have been shortlisted for the Zoopla creative business. Incumbent Brothers and Sisters declined to repitch. AAR is assisting with the process.

Macmillan Cancer Support has shortlisted Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, FCB Inferno and Karmarama to handle its ad account. The agencies are due to attend briefings with the client today (Thursday). The charity has enlisted Oystercatchers to help with the review.

Carat and Havas Media are involved in the Legal & General pitch, alongside incumbent Mindshare. The financial services company works with M&C Saatchi for above-the-line activity.

Reviews

McCormick & Company, owner of spice and herb brands including Schwartz, is reviewing its European media and creative accounts. It currently works with FamousGrey Paris on its advertising. Grey London has previously handled Schwartz's advertising, creating a 2014 featuring exploding sacks of spices, but does not currently work on the business. McCormick hired Starcom Mediavest Group as its media agency across EMEA in 2014, the account is now handled by Spark Foundry. A spokesman for McCormick declined to comment.

Wins

Travel Republic has appointed The Corner to its creative advertising account. The agency beat TBWA\Manchester, Brothers & Sisters and St Luke’s in a pitch process run by AAR. The incumbent was McCann Central.

Tate has appointed Stink Studios as its creative and strategic agency after a competitive pitch. The shop will be responsible for creating marketing campaigns for upcoming exhibitions, including the 2020 retrospective of Andy Warhol at Tate Modern and projects at Tate Britain. The account was previously with Grey London.

King’s College London has appointed Arthur London, Cuba, McCann Central, TMW Unlimited and VCCP Media to its creative services framework after a formal review through Tenders Direct. With an estimated total value of £6m, the roster will be responsible for providing creative and campaign services for the university across higher education, design and marketing. VCCP has previously worked with King’s, with the agency's current contract set to last two years, subject to renewal. King’s declined to comment at the time of publishing.

Bountiful Cow has landed four accounts: international language-learning app Duolingo, US teeth-alignment business SmileDirectClub, men’s health start-up Numan and nut-butter brand Pip & Nut. There are no incumbents on the businesses.

Harbour Collective, the independent communications consultancy launched earlier this year by Paul Hammersley, Mick Mahoney and Kevin Chesters, has picked up the strategic and creative account for greeting-card marketplace Thortful without a pitch.

Initiative has been appointed by Deliveroo to handle media planning and buying after a competitive pitch managed by Ebiquity. The Interpublic agency will now lead media duties globally except in the UK, where incumbent the7stars remains in place.