Pitch Update: Tui prepares to shortlist, Kopparberg holds chemistry meetings

Bupa is also reviewing UK media.

Clockwise from top left: Tui, Kopparberg, E.ON, Bupa
Ongoing

Tui is expected to shortlist agencies this week for its global creative account after holding chemistry meetings at the end of last month. The travel brand is on the hunt for a global creative agency to "define a unifying brand purpose". Agencies on the longlist include Fold7, Leo Burnett, New Commercial Arts and incumbent VMLY&R.

Shops vying for the Kopparberg ad account have been preparing for chemistry meetings this week. The Swedish fruit cider brand called the review last month and has previously worked with several agencies. AAR is assisting with the pitch.

Reviews

Private healthcare provider Bupa is reviewing its UK media planning and buying account having parted ways with WPP's Wavemaker after almost 10 years. The review, which is currently at chemistry stage, is being assisted by Ebiquity as Bupa looks for a new, long-term partner media agency. Wavemaker was not invited to repitch, but Campaign understands WPP has suggested putting forward alternative Group M agencies to be part of the process.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations is reviewing for an agency to create an upcoming digital media campaign to promote confidence in potential vaccines for Covid-19. The review was launched at the end of September and the trade association is hoping to complete the process within a month, according to a source familiar with the review.

Wins

E.ON has consolidated its estimated €50m (£45bn) European media planning and buying account into Publicis Groupe after a competitive pitch process at holding company level. Starcom will lead the account, which covers the UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands. It also includes performance marketing in Germany and Sweden. Starcom already handled the account in Italy and Romania. Dentsu is the incumbent in other markets, with Vizeum working on the UK business since 2016.

Grey Europe will be working on the next iteration of Carlsberg's global ad campaign as the beer brand has ambitions to grow its global footprint in markets such as China. Fold7 previously worked on the global account and continues to handle the business in the UK.

Vodafone has appointed New Commercial Arts as its global strategic and creative agency, following a competitive pitch. Incumbent Anomaly, which won the telecom brand's creative account last August, declined to participate in the pitch.

Policy Expert has awarded its media planning and buying account to the7stars after a competitive pitch process handled by AAR.

TBWA/MCR has been named lead creative agency for jewellery retailer Beaverbrooks.

Liberty, the luxury department store based in London, has picked Journey Further to work on its paid search requirements. The agency, which won the account after a pitch, will help the brand grow in the UK and US.

