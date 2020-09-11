Pitch Update: Two agencies go head to head for Man City brief

Ongoing

MullenLowe Mediahub and Total Media are eagerly awaiting the results of the Manchester City media pitch. The football club, which has been working with Creativebrief, has been without a media agency since October 2019, when it parted ways with PHD Manchester.

Reviews

Birds Eye brand-owner Nomad Foods has called a review of its European media planning account, putting Publicis Groupe agencies Zenith and Performics on alert. The frozen-food giant is looking to consolidate its media account, which would comprise Nomad Foods' media, digital and ecommerce businesses. The review is being run by Flock Associates.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts, the multinational coffee giant that owns the Kenco and Douwe Egberts brands, is reviewing its global media planning and buying requirements. The brand is searching for a "holistic omnichannel" agency partner. Incumbent Havas Media won the global (offline) media account in 2014 and is understood to be taking part in the review, as is Carat, which was awarded the UK media business in 2017. Carat is also responsible for all digital buying globally (plus offline buying in Russia).

Unicef, the United Nations' humanitarian agency for children, is also reviewing its UK media account. It follows a change in senior management. Unicef currently works with The Kite Factory, however the agency has decided not to repitch for the business, which it has held for nine years. MediaSense, the media advisory consultancy, is assisting with the review.

Wins

The BMW Group has awarded its pan-European marketing account for BMW and Mini to a team led by S4 Capital's MediaMonks. Three agencies will make up a dedicated shop, called The Engine, to serve BMW and Mini. BMW said MediaMonks will be "at the heart" of the new set-up working on creative and production, alongside German agency Service Plan on technology and data-driven elements and specialist consultancy Berylls Strategy Advisors on business transformation. It is thought that BMW and Mini have used dozens of agencies across Europe and this move will consolidate those relationships into three main players.

Manchester-based creative agency Loaf has been appointed by Lancashire Constabulary following a competitive pitch to establish an internal strategy to align its values with positive actions, as well as creating campaigns. There was no incumbent agency.

Loaf has also been appointed by kiteboarding technology company Woo Sports without a pitch to develop a new Pro Membership offering. There was no incumbent.