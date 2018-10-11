Pitch update: Uber, McDonald's, Hammerson and Co-operative Bank

Uber: partnered with Channel 4 for a documentary series earlier this year

Ongoing reviews

Uber’s search for a creative agency to handle its driver recruitment campaign in London has reached chemistry stage, with a shortlist of four agencies left to fight it out. The process is being run through Creativebrief, and is expected to conclude in late November. The ride-hailing app has previously worked with Bartle Bogle Hegarty, and last year handed its global ad account to 72andSunny.

Hammerson, the commercial property company, held pitches this week for its UK advertising account. Isobel, the incumbent, is repitching for the business.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

McDonald's has halted its estimated £100m UK media-buying review. OMD, the incumbent, and Starcom have been competing for the UK business in a closed review for several months and the process was well advanced.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

The Co-operative Bank has appointed MullenLowe London as its first ad agency since it was spun off from The Co-operative Group last year. The account moves from Leo Burnett London, which repitched for the business.

Don’t Panic has been named agency of record for the Motor Neurone Disease Association following a competitive pitch. It is the first time the charity has appointed an agency.

Who Wot Why has landed the What Car? ad account after taking part in a competitive pitch this summer. There is no agency incumbent for the car-buying guide, owned by Haymarket Media Group (publisher of Campaign).

Le Chameau, the 91-year-old rubber boot brand, has appointed Stack as its lead strategic and creative agency after a competitive pitch. There is no incumbent.



Craghoppers, the British outdoor clothing brand, has appointed BJL as its new lead creative agency as part of a long-term shift in its proposition to both retailers and consumers globally. The account moves from Pablo.