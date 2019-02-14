Pitch Update: Uncommon pulls out of Virgin Media and Post Office delays decision

Ongoing pitches

And then there were three: Uncommon Creative Studio has pulled out of the Virgin Media pitch, citing a conflict with its client ITV. "Loyalty is everything at Uncommon; as a result, we have to make some difficult decisions sometimes," co-founder Nils Leonard told Campaign. That leaves Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas London and Wonderhood Studios to battle it out for the TV, broadband and mobile provider’s account, which was previously held by Bartle Bogle Hegarty. Wonderhood, founded by former Channel 4 boss David Abraham last year, is one of adland’s newest start-ups, so it will be a David versus Goliath scenario as the small team takes on two established agencies. Pitches will take place the week commencing 4 March, with a decision expected by the following week.

The Post Office has delayed making a decision on which agency it will appoint to handle its ad account. The incumbent, MullenLowe London, is still in the running, as are Ogilvy and Unlimited Group. Pitches took place in January at the Post Office’s headquarters in London.

Reviews

Diabetes UK is looking for a brand development agency. The charity works with Manifesto on its digital media buying for all of its mass-participation events this year and that account is not under review. A spokesman for Diabetes UK declined to comment.

Electronic Arts, the video-gaming company, is searching for a media agency to handle its global buying business. It will continue to work on strategy and planning in-house.

Bookmaker William Hill is reviewing its media planning and buying account. Incumbent Vizeum has been invited to repitch.

Wins

Danone has hired MullenLowe Open to work on its CRM and digital business for its baby brands. The agency pitched against incumbent Unlimited Group, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Valtech. Creativebrief worked with Danone on the process.

Protein-bar brand Fulfil has hired The Community and Blue 449 to work on its creative and media accounts respectively. Work is set to launch in May.

Leeds homeless charity St George’s Crypt has appointed Aire Design as its brand agency and Powerhouse as its creative content studio without a pitch. They are the first agencies the organisation has worked with.

MK Gallery in Milton Keynes has appointed Cygnus to develop a comprehensive marketing plan to cover its reopening in March after a pitch. There was no incumbent.

Kraft Heinz has picked Live & Breathe to work on its shopper marketing business after a four-way pitch. It's a new brief.

Tangle Teezer has moved it international SEO and paid search account to Avenue Digital after ending its relationship with MullenLowe Profero.