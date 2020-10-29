Pitch Update: ViacomCBS Networks folds UK media review into global hunt

Ongoing

ViacomCBS Networks, the owner of Channel 5, Nickelodeon and MTV, has scrapped its UK media review and has instead decided to fold it into an international review of its media planning and buying requirements outside of the US. The review is in the later stages and it is expected that the broadcaster will be announcing a winner imminently.

Omnicom's PHD is the UK incumbent and the media company also works with Havas Media and Dentsu. The review does not affect the media account for Paramount Studios, Viacom's movie and TV production arm, which is held by WPP's Wavemaker. The account is worth £20m in the UK and £115m globally, according to agency estimates.

Wins

Walgreens Boots Alliance has extended its relationship with WPP as its global marketing and communications AOR. Under a WBA Partnership structure, WPP will work with WBA to implement its integrated marketing and reputation-management strategy.

LegoLand Windsor Resort, which is part of Merlin Entertainments, has appointed Now to create an ad campaign for a new part of the park opening in spring next year. Now will create an ad campaign spanning TV, digital and social to support the opening of the new land featuring mythical Lego creatures that come to life. The independent agency is understood to have beaten two agencies, including the incumbent BMB, to the business. The review was conducted digitally due to the ongoing pandemic.

Thames Water has appointed M&C Saatchi to work on its strategy and creative account following a pitch process. The agency will put together a long-term brand strategy as well as campaigns to increase brand advocacy, change behaviours, and support major infrastructure projects.

Solgar, the US vitamins brand, has picked Neverland to work on its creative account as it looks to launch in the UK & Ireland. There was no incumbent.