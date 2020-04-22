Pitch Update: ViacomCBS reviews media with PHD on alert, Children's Society holds virtual pitches

Ongoing

The Children’s Society is holding pitch meetings with agencies over video conferencing this week. The charity is working with AAR on the review.

Reviews

ViacomCBS Networks UK is reviewing its media planning and buying requirements, putting PHD on alert. The process is being run by Penny Brough, Viacom's senior vice-president and chief marketing officer, who has enlisted the help of AAR and sent out RFIs.

The brief covers all Viacom brands in the UK, including Channel 5, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and BET. The winning agency will be asked to drive linear viewing as well as help push sales of consumer products, "increase mobile app subscriptions and conduct live event campaigns".

Pitches are set to take place in June, with a shop expected to be appointed in late summer. The account has been held by PHD since 2016, when it beat MEC (now Wavemaker), Starcom, Universal McCann and Vizeum in a pitch.

E.ON is reviewing its advertising and PR agencies. It has been working with Engine for five years and the agency is repitching for the business. Hill & Knowlton is the PR incumbent, having retained the account last year.

Wins

Tipi, the fully furnished private-rented homes development in Wembley, has picked Joint to work on its advertising after a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent.