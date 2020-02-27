Pitch Update: Vision Express holds pitches, Zoopla checks for chemistry

Ongoing

Vision Express is holding pitches for its ad account today (Thursday). The high-street opticians brand kicked off the process, with the help of AAR, in November. The incumbent is Dare, part of Oliver, which took on the account when it merged with MCBD in 2011. Vision Express has worked with MCBD and Oliver for more than 10 years.

Isobel, St Luke’s and The Brooklyn Brothers are preparing for the Clipper creative pitch, which has been scheduled for 12 March. The company, which is owned by Wessanen, wants "more alignment across all our markets".

There’s no rest for The Brooklyn Brothers, which will then be getting ready for the Photobox European ad pitch the following week on 17 March. The shop is up against Fold7 and BMB. Who Wot Why won the business as a project in 2018 and is not repitching. The process is being handled by Ingenuity.

Zoopla has been holding chemistry meetings with media agencies this week as the property site searches for a shop to help drive a data-driven approach to media. Incumbent Goodstuff Communications is not defending the account and the process is running through AAR.

MyOnlineTherapy, the site that connects people with trained psychologists, is holding pitches for its ad account this week with Engine, Joint, Krow and MBA. The brand has enlisted the help of AAR.

Havas, Ogilvy, Proximity and TMW Unlimited are among those involved in the Volkswagen CRM and digital pitch, which is once again progressing after being on hold earlier. The account involves six brands: VW, Audi, Seat, Skoda, VW Commercial Vehicles and VW Financial Services. VW has not responded to Campaign’s request for comment.

Reviews

O2 is reviewing its CRM business, just one month after incumbent Lida announced plans to merge with sibling ad agency M&C Saatchi in the UK. The process is being handled by AAR. Lida was first appointed to the account in 2011 after a three-way pitch against then incumbent Archibald Ingall Stretton and EHS 4D. AIS had worked on O2 since 2003.

Wins

Deliveroo has brought on Uncommon Creative Studio to work on a number of projects in the UK. The work will include idents for Deliveroo’s sponsorship of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV, as well as a brand campaign launching in April that will span TV, print, out-of-home and social media. Chime360 – part of Chime, the owner of VCCP – remains Deliveroo’s lead global creative agency. Deliveroo, which operates in at least 14 markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia and the Middle East, launched its first global campaign in 2019, created by Wieden & Kennedy London.

Dentsu X has won the creative account for Bear Nibbles, the fruit-snack brand, after a competitive pitch. Bear previously worked with Adam & Eve/DDB, which created a campaign in 2017.

The Gym Group has appointed Harbour Collective as brand strategy partner without a pitch. Harbour will work alongside existing agencies, Who Wot Why and Rufus Leonard, on a range of projects starting immediately.

Bed and mattress brand Harrison Spinks has appointed Finn to support its brand advertising and new launches after a pitch against McCann Leeds, Ilk and Ponderosa. The incumbent was Brass, which was acquired in December by Inc & Co after going into administration.

Another bed retailer, Dreams, has appointed M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment to activate its Team GB partnership around the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a pitch.

Love or Fear, the agency set up by Dave Dye, Matthew Waksman and Allan Dutton, has picked up the Audacious ad account. The mobile network awared the business to the agency without a pitch process. It has previously worked with Now.