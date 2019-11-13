Pitch Update: Vision Express hunts for ad agency, KFC and BBC hold media pitches

Ongoing

KFC is holding pitch presentations for its media account today and tomorrow (14 and 15 November). Mindshare, the7stars, Wavemaker and Zenith are in the running. The incumbent is Blue 449, sister agency to Zenith.

The BBC media pitches took place last week with a Dentsu Aegis Network team, the7stars, Wavemaker and UM, alongside four-year incumbent Havas Media Group.

Great Western Railway has shortlisted five agencies for its CRM review: Armadillo, Engine, Iris and MRM McCann are going up against incumbent Havas Helia. The rail company briefed agencies at the end of last week.

Reviews

Vision Express has called a review of its advertising account. The high-street opticians brand has enlisted the help of AAR to handle the process and has contacted agencies with RFIs as it expects to appoint a winner in February. Dare, part of Oliver, took on the account when it merged with MCBD in 2011.

Jane Exon, marketing director at Vision Express, said: "We are entering the start of an incredibly exciting time at Vision Express and as part of this we will be taking the natural step in conducting a review of our agency needs. We have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Dare (previously MCBD) for 12 years, during which time they have proved to be a great partner for the brand and the agency will be invited to repitch."

Cats Protection, the feline welfare charity, has enlisted AAR to help search for an agency to handle direct marketing. The incumbent is Direct Marketing Solutions. A spokesman said: "We are currently running a tender process to find a fundraising direct marketing agency. For many years, we have had a strong partnership with our current agency and have chosen to review it now in line with best practice"

Wins

Lufthansa Group has retained Group M’s Mindshare as its global media agency after a competitive pitch. The agency has worked on the Lufthansa and Swiss airlines since 2000 and 2014 respectively, but will also add Austrian Airlines to its remit from January.

Benita Struve, head of marketing and communications at Lufthansa, said: "We are certain that with Mindshare we have found a partner who lives with us a forward-looking, integrated media and communication strategy across all media channels in the classic and digital sectors. This is supported by sophisticated data strategies so that we can assert ourselves in the highly competitive airline market and continue our success."

Great Rail Journeys has appointed Carat Leeds as its media agency, following a pitch run through Creativebrief. The travel brand wants to broaden its marketing to support business growth plans over the next three to five years. The incumbent was MediaCom North.

Publicis Groupe has become Nivea’s global advertising partner, while WPP has clinched brand owner Beiersdorf’s Eucerin and Hansaplast brands, after a holding group pitch. The Hamburg-based personal-care company appointed the two agency groups after a pitch led from Europe that also involved Omnicom and Accenture Interactive.

Beiersdorf is looking to overhaul its marketing output and has actively sought to arrange its advertising with major holding groups. Nivea previously worked with Interpublic's FCB, which resigned the business earlier this year.

LG has selected Omnicom Media Group’s PHD as its new global media agency after a competitive review. PHD Korea led the pitch for the agency.

NMPi has been appointed by Marks & Spencer to deliver its social and display advertising across 34 markets after a competitive pitch. The account was previously managed by Mindshare.

Above & Beyond has won a brief to work on Danone’s Oykos Greek-style yoghurt.