Pitch Update: Waitrose mulls CRM review

USwitch is also reviewing media.

Waitrose: working with Ingenuity
See this week's new-business rankings here.

Reviews

Waitrose & Partners is speaking to agencies about a brief around its loyalty scheme. A spokesman said the brand was "looking at the possibility of working with an agency to support CRM", but was yet to confirm any details. Rapp was appointed to a customer loyalty project by the supermarket in 2018, but this has since ended.

USwitch, the price-comparison site owned by Zoopla Property Group, is reviewing its media planning and buying account. The company has enlisted the help of AAR and has sent RFIs to agencies. Incumbent Goodstuff Communications will not be defending the account.

Wins

Eve Sleep has picked Creature to work on its ad account to help the brand's continued ambition to become Europe's "leading sleep wellness brand". The appointment follows Creature previously working with the brand on social content. There was no pitch and no incumbent on the account.

Cheryl Calverley, chief executive of Eve Sleep, said: "We've been looking for a partner that can work flexibly with us as a genuine partner to help us develop and mature our brand communications. Most importantly for a small team, we need agencies that feel like an extension of ourselves. As soon as I saw Creature working alongside our team, I knew we'd found the right friend to help us on our way."

Natura & Co, the beauty group that owns Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop, has appointed VaynerMedia London to manage its marketing communications without a competitive pitch. The company acquired Avon earleir this year. This is the first agency appointment spanning the portfolio of brands; Natura & Co previously worked with a range of agencies including Mother (on The Body Shop).

Credit Karma has awarded its UK media planning and buying account to Goodstuff Communications after a competitive pitch process. The Specialist Works previously worked on the account.

Goodstuff has also picked up the UK media business for pasta sauce brand Sacla without a pitch process. The brand worked with The Village Communications up to 2017 but has not advertised in recnt years.

The Specialist Works has been appointed as agency of record for virtual private network provider NordVPN. It will work across the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands to deliver a data-driven marketing strategy to drive brand awareness and customer acquisition.

Ocean Tee, the sustainable golf brand, has awarded its creative account to Beta Good, the sustainability agency part of Forever Beta. There was no pitch process or incumbent. 

Wunderman Thompson UK has won a competitive pitch to become the lead creative agency for insurer Hastings Direct. The agency has been tasked with redefining the brand's visual and verbal identity as it repositions its business around digital experiences. Hastings Direct formerly worked with Rapp but has not launched any new creative work in recent years.

