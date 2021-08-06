Pitch Update: WPP remains in the IAG departure lounge after Read intervenes

Reviews

Online holiday company On the Beach is on the hunt for a new agency after splitting with Uncommon Creative Studio this summer. The firm is working with intermediary Alchemists to find a new partner to work on a "fame-driving campaign" to launch later this year and has shortlisted four well-known agencies.

Just Eat Takeaway.com is to consolidate its media planning and buying requirements around the world in a global agency review. The two incumbents, IPG Mediabrands’ UM, which handles Just Eat, and Dentsu International, which looks after Takeaway.com, are facing a shootout.

Ongoing pitches

It seems Mark Read hasn’t broken with one familiar feature of his predecessor’s time as pilot of WPP. Campaign understands that the (incumbent) WPP team competing in the British Airways leg of the International Airlines Group pitch avoided a mid-air exit from the process after Read personally intervened on their behalf. WPP declined to comment. Havas and Omnicom are understood still to be involved in the media and creative elements of the review, while Uncommon Creative Studio is in discussions about the advertising account.

Wins

It’ll be packaged sandwiches and ambient temperature Highland Spring all round at St Luke’s after it emerged victorious in the South West Trains advertising pitch. Much like many of its services on a hot/wet/snowy/leafy day, the pitch was hit by protracted delays. St Luke’s beat the incumbent, Engine, in the review, which AAR led.

Red Brick Road has been appointed as content agency for the Post Office after a competitive pitch process managed in-house, involving agencies on the CCS Framework for digital marketing and social media. It is a new assignment with no incumbent. The agency will work alongside the Post Office’s creative and media agencies, Ogilvy and Carat.

Wavemaker UK has been appointed by Well Pharmacy, the UK’s largest independent pharmacy chain, to handle all media planning and buying – with a specific focus on digital, search, social and display services. Well selected Wavemaker following an initial project to review its current digital media strategy. The brand previously worked with Squadron Venture Media and Brainlabs.

Who Wot Why has won a brief to promote fast-delivery grocery service Jokr in New York City. The agency won the brief after a three-agency pitch and expects to continue working for the brand as it rolls out. Jokr delivers a range of grocery products – and more – from local warehouses within 15 minutes of an order being placed via a smartphone app. There was no incumbent.

Performance marketing agency Radioactive Talent has been chosen after a three-way competitive pitch to deliver influencer activity for Affinity Water, the largest water-only supplier in the UK, designed to drive participation in its "Save our streams" campaign. There was no incumbent on the business.

Pernod Ricard UK, the French-owned wine and spirits giant, has appointed Manning Gottlieb OMD to its estimated £10m media planning and buying account following a four-way pitch.

Samworth Brothers, the pre-packaged snacks company that owns pasty brand Ginsters, has consolidated its media planning and buying into the7stars following a competitive pitch process.

Cancer Research UK has appointed MSQ to handle its digital marketing creative following a competitive pitch.

Hofmeister has appointed MBAstack after a competitive pitch to produce a creative film and digital content to promote a crowdfunding campaign for the beer, which was relaunched in 2016 as an authentic, Bavarian-brewed Helles lager. It will see the brand's mascot George the Bear appear in his first campaign since the original brand was canned in 2003.