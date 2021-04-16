Pitch Update: Zenith faces IPG and WPP challengers for NatWest business

Ongoing

NatWest has completed final pitch meetings and is due to make a decision within the next “two to three weeks”, a source close to the review has confirmed. Zenith, the incumbent, has repitched against IPG Mediabrands' Initiative and WPP's M/SIX - the sister agency of The & Partnership, which holds the brand's creative account. ID Comms has been supporting the bank with the review.

Asda is set to appoint a new creative agency after the retailer’s creative pitch was narrowed down to two contenders: a Publicis Groupe team led by Leo Burnett, and Havas London. Incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has been eliminated from the process along with FCB Inferno. Until now, Havas' involvement was not widely known among people close to the process.

Reviews

Dyson, the appliance company, has launched a review of its global media planning and buying requirements. WPP's Mindshare has held the business for eight years and is thought to be repitching for the account, which was reportedly worth £120m at the time of the last review. MediaSense is assisting with the review, which covers the vacuum cleaner and hand-dryer manufacturer's media planning and buying in the UK and all international markets.

Wins

Following a four-way competitive pitch, George at Asda has appointed independent creative agency Impero to deliver its 2021 “Back to School” campaign and introduce its new range of sustainably sourced school uniforms. Launching in Scotland in early July, and across the rest of the UK at the end of July, the campaign will include TV, video on demand, OOH, press, retail, radio, digital and social, with media being handled by Spark Foundry. The pitch was run through Ingenuity.

Techsembly, the Singapore based e-commerce platform, has appointed Harbour Collective to develop a global brand positioning, brand identity and a full marketing campaign. Launched in 2019 by entrepreneur Amy Read (founder of Giftslessordinary), the brand is set to take on ecommerce giant Shopify. Harbour, its first agency, was appointed without a pitch.

Twinings has hired Uncommon Creative Studio as its new creative agency following a competitive pitch. Uncommon replaces M&C Saatchi, which worked with the tea brand for two years but did not repitch for the business. The agency went up against Mother in the review, which was run by White Door Consulting.

Dating app Bumble has selected Wavemaker as its global media agency of record. The account also includes Badoo. Wavemaker will help Bumble expand its presence in new global markets off the back of its recent IPO, including Western Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America, while growing its brand in more mature markets such as the US, UK and Australia. The brand is also seeking a global creative agency.

Spark Foundry has been appointed to handle the SEO for automotive brand Ineos Grenadier in nine countries following a competitive pitch. The account covers the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal. There was no incumbent.