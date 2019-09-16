PitPat, the 'Fitbit for dogs', made an ad to get your pooch excited for walkies



PitPat, the activity monitor for dogs, has released an ad aimed at its canine users rather than their human owners.

The brand’s first-ever TV ad campaign, created by Wonderhood Studios, delivers a series of triggers designed to get dogs excited for playtime outdoors. A woman riles up the dogs by jingling her keys, jumping in a puddle or diving into a pile of leaves, while chanting "walkies". She goes to ridiculous lengths to show that PitPat offers points and perks to owners for keeping their dogs active.

It will debut today (Monday) on UKTV channels and will run until early 2020 as part of its UKTV Ventures investment. The campaign will also include YouTube, online and social media content.

It was created by Stacey Bird and Jack Croft, and directed by Sam Cadman through Another Film Company.

PitPat, which works much like a Fitbit, was established in 2014.

Founder Andrew Nowell said: "Our aim was to show that PitPat makes walkies as exciting and rewarding for owners as it is for their dogs. The concept also really speaks to one of our core brand values: PitPat is made for dogs and so is our ad."

Bird and Croft added: "We never thought when we started out in this industry that we would make an ad for dogs, and yet here we are. We really hope we get some dogs going nuts for PitPat."