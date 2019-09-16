Brittaney Kiefer
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

PitPat, the 'Fitbit for dogs', made an ad to get your pooch excited for walkies

Campaign was created by Wonderhood Studios.


PitPat, the activity monitor for dogs, has released an ad aimed at its canine users rather than their human owners.

The brand’s first-ever TV ad campaign, created by Wonderhood Studios, delivers a series of triggers designed to get dogs excited for playtime outdoors. A woman riles up the dogs by jingling her keys, jumping in a puddle or diving into a pile of leaves, while chanting "walkies". She goes to ridiculous lengths to show that PitPat offers points and perks to owners for keeping their dogs active.

It will debut today (Monday) on UKTV channels and will run until early 2020 as part of its UKTV Ventures investment. The campaign will also include YouTube, online and social media content. 

It was created by Stacey Bird and Jack Croft, and directed by Sam Cadman through Another Film Company.

PitPat, which works much like a Fitbit, was established in 2014.

Founder Andrew Nowell said: "Our aim was to show that PitPat makes walkies as exciting and rewarding for owners as it is for their dogs. The concept also really speaks to one of our core brand values: PitPat is made for dogs and so is our ad."

Bird and Croft added: "We never thought when we started out in this industry that we would make an ad for dogs, and yet here we are. We really hope we get some dogs going nuts for PitPat."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Promoted

September 11, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019