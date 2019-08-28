Pizza Hut resumes aggro towards Domino's in ad for £5 delivery deal



Pizza Hut has taken another swipe at rival Domino's in a new digital ad campaign designed to show off its credentials.

The ad, to promote the brand's delivery offer, positions Pizza Hut as cheaper than its competitor and builds on its earlier "toppling" Dominos' campaign, which launched in January.

Called "Too good to be true, but true", the spot goes live today (2 September) and focuses on Pizza Hut Delivery's £5 favourites menu, featuring brand ambassador Parker J Patterson. Domino's isn't named explicitly in the ad but, as before, a row of toppling dominoes signifies the brand.

The campaign was created by Lou Bogue and Rupert Thornborough at Iris, and directed by Fatal Farm through Agile. The media agency is Navigate.

It will appear on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch and Tabmo, and comprises a 70-second film and a series of six-second videos. Customers of both Pizza Hut and Domino's will be targeted online.

The main film features Parker J Patterson in a pair of magic trousers that catch fire when he lies and stay intact when he tells the truth. Wearing them, he presents a series of untruths, beginning with "professional footballers are underpaid", and a series of truths, including that customers can pick up Pizza Hut favourites for £5.

"We wanted to let our consumers know about this [deal] in a way that was distinctive and fun. This new piece of communication is the second phase – the first phase was released in January and consumers absolutely loved it in terms of organic views and engagement," UK marketing director Beverley D'Cruz told Campaign.

"We know this category is really competitive, so we had some fun taking some jabs at our competitors but in a fun, lighthearted way that is tongue-in-cheek."

Pizza Hut has been under pressure in recent years, partly as a result of increased competition in the market from smaller restaurants that sell on platforms such as Just Eat and Deliveroo. Parent company Yum! Brands announced in 2017 a global investment of $130m (£107m) to revitalise Pizza Hut with new equipment, technology and marketing. In the second quarter to 30 June, global sales edged up 2%.

In the UK, Pizza Hut has launched a loyalty programme alongside its £5 deals to boost sales and encourage people to order direct. "There's a lot of money being invested in tech and in value, and that together has driven momentum for the brand," D'Cruz added.