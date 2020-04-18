Simon Gwynn
Pladis hires former Holland & Barrett CMO Caroline Hipperson for UK marketing

She joins McVitie's owner eight months after leaving health-food retailer.

Hipperson: left Holland & Barrett last year
Pladis, the owner of McVitie’s, Jacob’s and Godiva, has appointed Caroline Hipperson as its new chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland.

Hipperson’s last role was chief marketing officer at Holland & Barrett, which she joined in April 2018 and left 18 months later. While at the health-food retailer, Hipperson led the "Me.No.Pause" campaign, created by Pablo London, that won Transport for London's competition to increase diversity in advertising across the capital's transport network and was awarded £500,000 worth of ad space.

She left Holland & Barrett in August 2019 in the middle of an advertising review and was replaced by Nick Collard in the new position of chief customer and digital officer. Before Holland & Barrett, Hipperson worked at Bacardi as global vice-president for Martini. She has also worked at Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline and Carlsberg.

Pladis appointed Dmitry Ivanov as chief commercial officer in April 2018, replacing former chief marketing officer Lale Saral Develioglu. Ivanov left Pladis a year later.

David Murray, managing director for the UK and Ireland at Pladis, said: "Caroline’s diverse background and brand experience, together with her passion for leading teams, will be invaluable as we move towards the next phase of building a legacy for our incredible brands."

In October, Pladis appointed TBWA\London as its new creative agency and Manning Gottlieb OMD to handle media planning and buying, ending its relationship with Grey London and The & Partnership.

