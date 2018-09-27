Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Planning guru Charlie Robertson dies

Robertson founded 'virtual planning' network Red Spider and had also worked at BMP, GGT and BBH.

Robertson: founded Red Spider
Robertson: founded Red Spider

Charlie Robertson, the founder of the pioneering "virtual planning" network Red Spider consultancy and former chief strategic officer at Red Cell (later rebranded United), has died.

Robertson, who had also previously worked at BMP, GGT and Bartle Bogle Hegart, died suddenly on Monday.

Jan Gooding, the chair of Pamco, said: "Charlie was a warm, clever and funny man and, looking back on it, a more thoughtful feminist and sponsor of women than anyone else I met in advertising at the time. When we co-chaired IPA Stage Two together, he was so astonished by the size of his bathroom, he held a Champagne drinks party in it for all the tutors.

"He fuelled creativity and lateral thinking through his deft humanity, rigorous thinking and light touch."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

September 27, 2018

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani