Planning guru Charlie Robertson dies

Robertson: founded Red Spider

Charlie Robertson, the founder of the pioneering "virtual planning" network Red Spider consultancy and former chief strategic officer at Red Cell (later rebranded United), has died.

Robertson, who had also previously worked at BMP, GGT and Bartle Bogle Hegart, died suddenly on Monday.

Jan Gooding, the chair of Pamco, said: "Charlie was a warm, clever and funny man and, looking back on it, a more thoughtful feminist and sponsor of women than anyone else I met in advertising at the time. When we co-chaired IPA Stage Two together, he was so astonished by the size of his bathroom, he held a Champagne drinks party in it for all the tutors.

"He fuelled creativity and lateral thinking through his deft humanity, rigorous thinking and light touch."