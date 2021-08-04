Play-Doh dispatches experts to protect homes from messy play

Hasbro's Play-Doh is dispatching experts to protect homes from messy play after its research found one in three parents dreads their kids asking to play messy games

The theatrical "Home Protection Service" will feature a Play-Doh "Home protection squad" who will install fun and colourful playrooms designed to keep playtime chaos under control.

Families will be provided with everything needed to allow their kids to enjoy messy play, including Play-Doh products, protective flooring, a special play table, and chairs and aprons to protect clothing. Homes will receive certification of being Play-Doh-proof.

Interested households are invited to sign up for the service; about 25 winners will be selected.

Celebrity testimonials for the service have come from Harry Judd, Ferne McCann, Candice Brathwaite and Sophie McCartney.

Anne Leonhardi, marketing director of Hasbro North Europe, said: "In an age where people assume kids are glued to screens and aspiring to be social media stars, it's pleasing to see they're just as likely to be gluing glitter and modelling dough.

"We understand parents' hesitancy to get Play-Doh out of the cupboard, and the headache it can create – especially with kids having spent more time at home than ever before – which is why we're trialling the 'Home Protection Service' in response to the findings; a scheme designed to take the stress out of creating mess and encouraging kids to unleash their creativity this summer."

Play-Doh has also created a DIY guide for protecting a child's at-home play area.

PrettyGreen is delivering the project.